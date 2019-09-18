© Andrew Holmes

As Solar Minimum-induced extreme weather continues to plague modern agriculture, we find ourselves trapped in between a rock and a hard place, with a literal army of weaponized vegans called "Animal Rebellion," funded by Soros, aligning with Antifa and Extinction Rebellion to demand an end to animal agriculture. The media also continues to push Geoengineering to "stop global warming." Christian breaks down how these agendas are in fact one and the same: control the population by controlling the food supply.