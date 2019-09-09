A vegan activist claims she was involved in a high speed chase and shot at by farmers who were enraged that she had freed 16 rabbits, while accidentally killing 100 baby bunnies in the process.The activist, self-styled as 'Mythical Mia', alleges the farmers were extremely aggressive and tried to strangle her fellow activists and hit them in the head with metal poles when they discovered them attempting to free the rabbits from captivity in Osono, Spain last week.They soon fled the property at which point 'Mia' claims the activists were allegedly cornered by several vehicles down a back road where the irate farmers threatened them and hit their car for up to an hour before police arrived and diffused the situation.The activist alleges that the police refused to provide her and her accomplice with an escort. Ten minutes later, one of the farmers' vehicles caught up with them and opened fire, shattering the glass and injuring the activist, she claimed online."This is what has just happened to us, look, I'm documenting the whole thing," she said while showing her bloody cheek and the shattered car window beside her. "I'm covered in blood. This is what the farmers have done. They shot through our window and chased us down the motorway. Oh my God, I'm literally covered in blood."However, police dispute a number of elements of her story: she claims to have rescued 16 rabbits, though by authorities' count she only managed to free 14.The local Spanish police dispute that the glass was broken by a shotgun blast and claim it was far more likely a heavy object was thrown at the car.The Barcelona-based activist boasts some 40,000 followers on Instagram and posted an update in which she showed one of the 'rescued' rabbits apparently injured in the 'daring' bid for freedom.