Veganism is inextricably connected to a wider project of social engineering.

By Professor Frank Furedi, a sociologist and author. His book How Fear Works: The Culture Of Fear In the 21st Century is published by Bloomsbury

You've probably heard of transphobia or xenophobia or islamophobia. Well, welcome to the latest invented fashionable phobia, vegaphobia!Vegaphobia refers to meat-eating purveyors of hate, who dislike and fear vegans.Veganism has become an unpleasant and sanctimonious ideology that directs its energies towards imposing its lifestyle on society.The ideology of veganism has become increasingly expansive and plays an important role in the culture wars that dominate Western societies. That is why a Guardian essay, sympathetic to veganism, declares that the "consumption of meat is visibly aligned with a certain kind of conservative alpha-masculinity."Veganism attempts to guilt-trip and ridicule meat eaters. It has successfully encouraged fellow social justice propagandists to embrace its crusade. The use of the word 'gammon' has become part of their woke vocabulary. The term gammon is hurled at supposedly conservative middle-aged English nationalists who still possess the 'disgusting' taste for meat. From their standpoint meat eating is marker for nationalism, racism, xenophobia, homophobia, and heteronormativity.If veganist zealots have their way soon criticism of their lifestyle - vegaphobia - will be declared a hate crime.Let's be clear. It is OK not to eat meat. People are entitled to adopt a vegan lifestyle.And that is not OK.