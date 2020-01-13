© AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI



King Abdullah of Jordan on Monday warned that the Islamic State group was regrouping and was once again on the rise in the Middle East.Months after the ousting of IS last year from their last Syrian holdout, Abdullah said his "major concern is that we have seen over the past year the re-establishment and rise of Isis,.""We have to deal with the reemergence of Isis," the king added in an interview with TV channel France 24 ahead of talks this week in Brussels, Strasbourg and Paris. He also saidAbdullah said.Regarding last week's spiking of tensions between Iran and the United States, Abdullah said he hoped that "in the next several months we set the right tone for the region, which is really to bring the temperature down.""So far it looks like de-escalation, we hope that that continues to be the trend. We can't afford instability in our part of the world," he said, adding,Abdullah added that the recent deployment of Turkish troops in a training capacity to Libya "will only create more confusion" in the country.