Trump's neoconservative Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, is a man unafraid to admit to being a liar. In fact he seems to revel in his ability to lie to the American people.Remember just a week ago when Pompeo told us that the US absolutely HAD to send in a drone to assassinate Iran's top general, Qassim Soleimani, while he was in Iraq on a peace mission because he was planning "imminent attacks" on US personnel and interests in the Middle East?These claims were crafted to blunt any criticism of the blatantly illegal act of killing a top military officer of a country with which you are not at war in a third country (which forbade the attack on its soil) with which you are allied. Americans raising concerns about the murder of Soleimani were to be made to look unpatriotic if they objected: "you mean you WANT Americans die??"That's how propaganda works.Then when the smoke clears, you laugh it all off and admit it was all a lie. As Pompeo did last night.And how can we believe Pompeo that Soleimani was behind the initial rocket attacks on an Iraqi base housing US troops, that a US contractor was killed by Soleimani's forces at that base, and that Soleimani was behind the "attacks" (vandalism) on the US embassy in Baghdad?While proudly lying day and night, Pompeo professes to be a great Christian - at the same time he pushed Trump to murder the architect of the anti-ISIS counterinsurgency (Soleimani) that saved hundreds of thousands of Syrian Christian lives.Something smells sulfurous about Pompeo...