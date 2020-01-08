A kangaroo rushes past a burning house amid apocalyptic scenes in Conjola, New South Wales
© Matthew Abbott / New York Times / Redux / eyevine
Australia continues with its wildfires but what is missing from the story is that 205 of those fires were deliberately set and during the first week of 2020 25+ locations in the country set their all time lowest cold record for January. There is much to the story with the prime minister off on a Hawaiian holiday at the most critical moments. Here is the story the corporate media left out.


