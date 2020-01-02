we have no capacity to contain these fires

Plans to evacuate thousands of stranded residents from fire-ravaged communities in Victoria are underway; Australian navy ships are anchored offshore as air force vehicles brave the acrid smoke to evacuate the sick and elderly.New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian has declared a seven-day state of emergency and the fire service have created a"We don't take these decisions lightly but we also want to make sure we're taking every single precaution to be prepared for what could be a horrible day on Saturday," Berejiklian said.The 1,000-person capacity ship HMAS Choules is anchored about 1.5 kilometres off Mallacoota Thursday morning"We're looking to put 1,000 on the ship. If the number is less than 1,000 then clearly everyone is going to go in that first boat," HMAS Choules' Commander Scott Houlihan said."If the number is greater than 1,000, then it's going to be a second load. It's 16-17 hours to the closest boat port, then we've got to come back."The multi-role aviation training vessel MV Sycamore will also assist in the relief operation, in what New South Wales' Transport Minister Andrew Constance calledWeather permitting, evacuations will also be carried out by air if and when the thick, acrid smoke clears; children, the sick and elderly will be given priority., and the impending heatwave looks set to exacerbate an already dire situation."The message is we've got so much fire in that area,," New South Wales Rural Fire Service deputy commissioner Rob Rogers said.