auss map
Parts of South Australia have just shivered through some of their coldest January days on record — with Adelaide missing out on beating its 1970 record by just 0.7C.

The temperature at Adelaide's West Terrace weather station reached just 16.6C on Sunday — about 13C below the average for the time of year, and below the city's previous lowest January max temp on record, the 17.1C from 1970.

However, because of the controversial way the BOM now measures Australia's maximum temperatures "as the highest reading during the 24 hours to 9am each day," an observation of 17.8C at Adelaide's West Terrace site just before 9am on Monday has gone down as the official max for the 24 hour period.

So Adelaide may have narrowly - and conveniently - missed out, but more than 25 locations across South Australia have just endured their coldest January days on record, as reported by www.adelaidenow.com.au and quietly logged by the BOM

Just look at the temp departures during the first week of the year:

aussie
map auss
And looking forward, by mid-Jan vast portions of the country, particularly to the south and west, look set to suffer temperature departures some 20C below the seasonal average:

aussie
There are far bigger contributing factors to the intensity of wildfires than temperature — trade winds being one, although the key issue this time around is likely the dire mismanagement of the forests. A myriad of controlled burns have been reduced in scope or even cancelled altogether over the past few months, as the greens have had their way.

Comment: Paul Joseph Watson: The Truth About the Australian Bushfires

But facts like these matter little in the emotional debate that is climate change. Everything I've written above has little hope of competing against a photo of a burning koala bear. But regardless of any spin, the fact remains that Australia is currently anomalously cold. There can be no debate there. And so in what we're being fed as a heat-induced climate Apocalypse, many locations down-under are currently the coldest they've ever been for the time of year.

Predictably though, the MSM has remained silent.

(Read more here)