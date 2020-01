On January 2, KUTV ran a story about a Utah man who is the proud owner of a 20-year-old McDonald's hamburger. They posted in a video in which David Whipple — said burger owner — shows off the Big Mac to the world. In the video, he takes the burger out of a tin for the first time since he bought it on July 7, 1999. In what should not be a surprising find, the burger looked almost the same as the day it was purchased, and it emitted a smell similar to that of cardboard.If this is the first time you're seeing a years-old McDonalds hamburger, you may be a little out of the loop. Disturbing reports over the years show that Big Mac's and other hamburgers that hail from the golden arches do not decompose or rot for weeks, months and even years after they've been cooked.In March 2015, McDonald's announced that by 2017, they would only be buying chicken raised without antibiotics important to human medicine. They also claimed that they would begin using milk from cows that have not been treated with the artificial growth hormone rBST.