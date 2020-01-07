Iraq's Sadr urges closure of US embassy, "humiliating" exit of US troops

I call specifically on the Iraqi resistance groups and the groups outside Iraq more generally to meet immediately and announce the formation of the International Resistance Legions

The parliamentary bloc said it held the United States fully responsible for the Israeli act of aggression

, "which we consider to be a declaration of war on Iraq and its people."

Iraqi lawmakers have unanimously approved a bill, demanding the withdrawal of all foreign military forces led by the United States from the country following the assassination of Iran's top military commander, Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and the second-in-command of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.On Sunday, the legislators used a extraordinary parliamentary session to vote on a resolutionThe lawmakers, citing Articles 59 and 109 of the Constitution and in line with their national and regulatory responsibilities as representatives to safeguard the security and sovereignty of Iraq,, which was purportedly fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist on the grounds, now that military operations have ended in the country, and victory over Daesh has been achieved. The Iraqi government should therefore put an end to the presence of any foreign troops and prevent the use of the Iraqi airspace.Secondly, the government and the commander-in-chief of the armed forcesThirdly, the Iraqi foreign minister, on behalf of the government, mustFourthly, the Iraqi government has been required toFinally,Later on Sunday, Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said the parliamentary resolution to end foreign troop presence in the country did not go far enough, calling on local and foreign militia groups to unite."I consider this a weak response insufficient against American violation of Iraqi sovereignty and regional escalation," Sadr, who leads the largest bloc in parliament, was quoted by Reuters as saying in a letter to the parliament."Finally,," he said.On Saturday, the leader of a powerful political coalition in Iraq's parliament said US forces will be driven out of the Iraqi territory following the vicious, cowardly US operation."We offer our condolences to the adherents of Hashd al-Sha'abi and all Iraqis over the martyrdom of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, General Soleimani and a number of young valiant men. This is the path of martyrdom, and we hereby declare that we will continue to tread it. We have no reservations whatsoever in this regard," Hadi al-Ameri, who is the head of the Fatah (Conquest) Alliance, told reporters as he participated in the funeral ceremony for the fallen heroes in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Saturday."We will defeat Americans and drive them out, as we did earlier in the face of Daesh. We will expel Americans right before Iraqis' eyes as they will be frustrated and humiliated.""We will press ahead with this struggle. We don't have any option but to fully restore Iraq's sovereignty," added Ameri, who is also the secretary general of the Badr Organization.The US, backed by the United Kingdom, invaded Iraq in 2003 claiming that the former regime of Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction.No such weapons, however, were ever found.The invaders withdrew from Iraq, after nearly nine years of a military campaign that cost tens of thousands of Iraqi lives.Leading a new coalition of its allies, the United States returned to Iraq in 2014, when Daesh unleashed a campaign of destruction in the Arab country. Widespread reports, however, said the Washington-led operations largely spared the terrorists and led, instead, to civilian deaths and inflicted damage on the Iraqi infrastructure.