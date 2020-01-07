Puppet Masters
Iraqi lawmakers approve bill to expel US forces from country - UPDATES: US has NO plans to leave
PressTV
Sun, 05 Jan 2020 15:52 UTC
On Sunday, the legislators used a extraordinary parliamentary session to vote on a resolution requiring the government to press Washington and its allies to withdraw their troops from Iraq.
The lawmakers, citing Articles 59 and 109 of the Constitution and in line with their national and regulatory responsibilities as representatives to safeguard the security and sovereignty of Iraq, had earlier singed a four-point bill as follows:
Firstly, the central government in Baghdad is obliged to cancel its request to the US-led military coalition, which was purportedly fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist on the grounds, now that military operations have ended in the country, and victory over Daesh has been achieved. The Iraqi government should therefore put an end to the presence of any foreign troops and prevent the use of the Iraqi airspace.
Secondly, the government and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces must announce the number of foreign trainers they need, along with their locations, responsibilities, and duration of their contracts.
Thirdly, the Iraqi foreign minister, on behalf of the government, must turn to the United Nations and the Security Council to file a complaint against the United States for violations of the Iraqi sovereignty and security.
Fourthly, the Iraqi government has been required to conduct a thorough investigation into the recent US airstrike in Baghdad and inform the parliament of its results within seven days from the date of the approval of this bill.
Finally, the plan comes into force once it obtains the parliamentary approval.
Iraq's Sadr urges closure of US embassy, "humiliating" exit of US troops
Later on Sunday, Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said the parliamentary resolution to end foreign troop presence in the country did not go far enough, calling on local and foreign militia groups to unite.
"I consider this a weak response insufficient against American violation of Iraqi sovereignty and regional escalation," Sadr, who leads the largest bloc in parliament, was quoted by Reuters as saying in a letter to the parliament.
The cleric added that a security agreement with the United States should be cancelled immediately, the U.S. embassy should be closed down, US troops must be expelled in a humiliating manner, and communication with the U.S. government should be criminalized.
"Finally, I call specifically on the Iraqi resistance groups and the groups outside Iraq more generally to meet immediately and announce the formation of the International Resistance Legions," he said.
On Saturday, the leader of a powerful political coalition in Iraq's parliament said US forces will be driven out of the Iraqi territory following the vicious, cowardly US operation.
"We offer our condolences to the adherents of Hashd al-Sha'abi and all Iraqis over the martyrdom of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, General Soleimani and a number of young valiant men. This is the path of martyrdom, and we hereby declare that we will continue to tread it. We have no reservations whatsoever in this regard," Hadi al-Ameri, who is the head of the Fatah (Conquest) Alliance, told reporters as he participated in the funeral ceremony for the fallen heroes in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Saturday.
"We will defeat Americans and drive them out, as we did earlier in the face of Daesh. We will expel Americans right before Iraqis' eyes as they will be frustrated and humiliated."
"We will press ahead with this struggle. We don't have any option but to fully restore Iraq's sovereignty," added Ameri, who is also the secretary general of the Badr Organization.
Back on August 27 last year, the Fatah Alliance called for the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq, following a series of airstrikes targeting Hashd al-Sha'abi forces in the country that have been blamed on Israel.
The parliamentary bloc said it held the United States fully responsible for the Israeli act of aggression, "which we consider to be a declaration of war on Iraq and its people."
The US, backed by the United Kingdom, invaded Iraq in 2003 claiming that the former regime of Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction.
No such weapons, however, were ever found.
The invaders withdrew from Iraq, after nearly nine years of a military campaign that cost tens of thousands of Iraqi lives.
Leading a new coalition of its allies, the United States returned to Iraq in 2014, when Daesh unleashed a campaign of destruction in the Arab country. Widespread reports, however, said the Washington-led operations largely spared the terrorists and led, instead, to civilian deaths and inflicted damage on the Iraqi infrastructure.
Iraq's army troops, backed by volunteer Hashd al-Sha'abi forces, managed to liberate all Daesh-held areas thanks to military advisory assistance from neighboring Iran.
Baghdad declared the end of the anti-Daesh campaign back in 2017.
Comment: The decision is crystal clear: "The Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, airspace or water for any reason."
Despite Trump's bellicose rhetoric, the American military is treading lightly at the moment:
The US-led coalition has announced it will put most of its operations on hold and focus on ensuring the security of its troops as tensions in the Middle East skyrocket after the death of Iran's top general at the hands of the US.It looks like democracy has finally come to Iraq!
The coalition will from now on devote most of its efforts to protecting its troops and bases, a coalition spokesman told journalists, adding that most operations against militant groups have been put on hold. He added, however, that the coalition forces could still carry out some military operations and would act in self-defense should they come under attack.
Earlier, the US-led coalition also officially announced it is suspending all training operations in Iraq.
Over in the Iranian Parliament, the reaction was similar, with chants of "death to America".
RT reports that the US is playing strange games:
The government of Iraq has asked Washington for clarification, after Baghdad received Arabic and English-language letters on troop withdrawal containing different messages.Rather than leave Iraq the US is saying it instead has plans to build an airbase for B-52 bombers...
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi acknowledged receiving a letter from the US military containing an outline for the withdrawal of American troops from his country. However, the Iraqi leader said that the English and Arabic versions of the letter were not identical, and that he has requested clarification, Reuters reported on Tuesday.
One day earlier, a copy of a letter announcing the US withdrawal was circulated online, and confirmed as genuine by a US Army press spokesman. However, the Pentagon did not immediately confirm its authenticity, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper later stated that that the letter was a "poorly worded" draft copy leaked by mistake. Esper added that "there's been no decision to leave Iraq. Period."
"The US military intends to build a massive international high-performance airfield for B-52 strategic bombers in Ayn Al Asad airbase in the Al Baghdadi area of the Hit district in the west of the Anbar province," the source told the broadcaster.To add insult to injury - or assassination, in this case - the US is reportedly now considering what sanctions to dish out:
He added that the present US forces had expanded infrastructure to build an airstrip for bombers.
Earlier in the day, Wall Street Journal reported Pentagon's plans to send B-52 bombers to the country, which remains outraged over the extrajudicial killing of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' elite Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani by the US last week.
Senior US White House officials have begun drafting possible sanctions against Iraq, the Washington Post reported on Monday, citing officials who preferred to remain anonymous.
They reportedly told the newspaper that "the talks were preliminary" and no final decision had been made so far.
US President Donald Trump earlier said that if Iraq "does something Washington considers inappropriate" the United States is ready to respond with heavy economic penalties.
"If they do ask us to leave, if we don't do it in a very friendly basis. We will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before ever. It'll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame", the president said aboard Air Force One on Sunday, according to the New York Post.
