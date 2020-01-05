Puppet Masters
Iran strikes back? Rockets land close to US embassy in Baghdad, no casualties - UPDATE: Multiple strikes reported elsewhere on Iraqi facilities
RT
Fri, 03 Jan 2020 23:19 UTC
Several unguided 'Katyusha' rockets landed inside the Green Zone, the military said in a statement cited by Reuters. There have been no reported casualties so far. Some accounts say one rocket landed not far from the US embassy.
One blast allegedly blocked the road leading to the American diplomatic mission in the Iraqi capital. Mortar shells also hit the neighboring Jadriya district, where Baghdad University is located, injuring at least five people.
The incidents come a day after Washington ordered the assassination of one of Iran's top commanders, Major General Qassem Soleimani. The Iraqi Shia PMF militia deputy commander was also killed in the US drone strike, alongside a dozen others.
The US claimed the assassination was an act of pre-emptive self-defense. Tehran called it an act of international terrorism and vowed revenge. Massive demonstrations mourning the death of Soleimani and the Iraqi militia commanders were held in both Iraq and Iran.
"Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed. This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. This is not a way of life at all in any true sense. Under the clouds of war, it is humanity hanging on a cross of iron."
Comment: Apart from that though, no 'revenge' so far. There were reports earlier in the day of another airstrike, initially blamed on the US, killing '6 medics' north of Baghdad, but the Iraqis have since retracted that report...
The Iranians have announced they have '35 US & Israeli targets' in mind for a counter-strike, but their statements so far have been fairly toned down: So, after the Americans have left the Persian Gulf, then Iran will knock out Israel?
Maybe.
In the meantime, it looks like there'll be no significant retaliation from Iran. Their long-standing operation to slowly crow-bar the US out of the region continues as before.
All armchair generals can deactivate combat mode on their gamer chairs and stand down.
UPDATE: Sunday 5th January 16:14
RT reports that the US-led coalition provides details on the strikes: Meanwhile the US-led coalition deny reports of an attack on an Iraqi security staff HQ: Sputnik reports of an airstrike on the Iraq-Syria border: Sputnik provides footage of the alleged border airstrike: