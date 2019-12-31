© Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor

© Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor

© Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor

© Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor

© Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor

Archaeologists working on the tomb of Emperor Qin Shi Huang have announced the discovery of an additional 220 soldiers in the world-famous Terracotta Army after almost a decade of painstaking excavation.and the aforementioned Terracotta Warriors.Further study of this artifact in particular may provide important information about trade between the West and the Chinese Empire predating the Silk Road.All told, the past decade has yielded the discovery of some 220 pottery figurines and 12 pottery horses, as well as a large number of weapons and architectural relics belonging to previously unseen military officers nestled among the ranks.The discovery of new officer ranks may force a rethink of our current understanding of the army's formation.