© HALL ET AL./CELL METABOLISM



Something about the industrial processing of food makes us more likely to overeat, according to a new study. Volunteers ate more and gained more weight on a heavily processed diet than an unprocessed one, even when the two diets had the same available calories and nutrients.The study is "a landmark first," and a "shot over the bow" in a debate over the health of processed food, says Steven Heymsfield, an obesity researcher at Louisiana State University's Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge who was not involved with the work. But some experts question whether the study controlled for important differences between the diets.Kevin Hall, a physiologist at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases in Bethesda, Maryland, suspected that processed foods were linked to poor health simply because they were likely to contain lots of fat, sugar, and salt. So in the new experiment, he and his team tried to rule out those factors. They recruited 20 healthy people and gave each about $6000 to surrender some freedoms, dietary and otherwise. Participants spent 28 straight days in a National Institutes of Health facility — with no excursions. They wore loose-fitting scrubs to make it harder for them to guess whether their weight was changing. Each was restricted to an "ultraprocessed" diet or a "minimally processed" diet for 2 weeks, and then switched to the other diet for 2 more weeks.The captive participants did enjoy one big freedom: They chose how much to consume. Once they ate their fill, Hall's team calculated their intake by painstakingly weighing the leftovers, down to every dollop of ketchup that didn't make it onto a hot dog."They showed that the effect [of processing] goes beyond nutrients," says Carlos Monteiro, an epidemiologist at the University of São Paulo in São Paulo, Brazil, who helped develop the NOVA classification system and supports government interventions to limit processed food consumption.If participants continued eating those extra 500 calories, they would "gain a lot of weight — a lot — over time," says Heymsfield, though he notes that their gusto for the ultraprocessed diet might have waned if the study had gone on a few weeks longer.Yet on surveys, the participants rated the processed meals as no more pleasant than the unprocessed ones. If they weren't enjoying the food more, why were they eating more of it?One possibility is that industrial processing produces softer foods that are easier to chew and swallow — and thus easier to scarf down.And despite the researchers' efforts to perfectly match the nutrition of the diets, there were some differences that may have influenced how much people ate.Ultraprocessed foods also tend to be more energy-dense — they have many more calories per gram, notes Barbara Rolls, an obesity researcher who studies eating behavior at Pennsylvania State University in State College. (Although Hall's team concluded the two diets were roughly equal in energy density, the measurements included low-energy-density beverages added to the ultraprocessed diet to boost fiber via dissolved supplements.)Hall and his colleagues are now planning a similar-size study with a few tweaks: They'll bump up the protein in the ultraprocessed diet and swap fiber-enriched beverages for soups, which may encourage people to eat more slowly.For now, some researchers aren't convinced that processing itself is a menace. "A lot of ... the ultraprocessed foods in this study are perhaps ones that we [shouldn't] to be eating too often," Rolls says. And most people don't have the time or resources to prepare farm-to-table meals, she adds.doi:10.1126/science.aay0623