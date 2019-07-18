© Getty Images



Ultraprocessed foods, explained

industrial formulations made entirely or mostly from substances extracted from foods (oils, fats, sugar, starch, and proteins), derived from food constituents (hydrogenated fats and modified starch), or synthesized in laboratories from food substrates or other organic sources (flavor enhancers, colors, and several food additives used to make the product hyper-palatable).

What we eat shapes our gut flora

The possible problem with emulsifiers and refined sugars in junk food

The lack of fiber in ultraprocessed foods may harm us too

Why microbiome disturbances may cause people to eat more