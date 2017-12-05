Health & Wellness
Exercise changes your gut microbiome
Rich Haridy
New Atlas
Tue, 05 Dec 2017 15:42 UTC
New Atlas
Tue, 05 Dec 2017 15:42 UTC
The first study, focusing on a mouse model, took fecal samples from sedentary mice and exercised mice then transplanted that material into germ-free sedentary mice to analyze the effects of the different gut flora.
The results were significant, with the mice that received the exercised gut bacteria displaying an enhanced microbial diversity and a higher volume of butyrate-producing microbes. Butyrate is a short-chain fatty acid (STFA) known to be vital to colon health, energy production and thought to protect against colon cancer.
"We found that the animals that received the exercised microbiota had an attenuated response to a colitis-inducing chemical," says Jacob Allen, co-lead of the research. "There was a reduction in inflammation and an increase in the regenerative molecules that promote a faster recovery."
The second study looked at humans and involved 18 lean and 14 sedentary obese subjects. All the subjects maintained their normal diets but were put on an exercise program consisting of up to an hour of cardiovascular activities, three times a week for six weeks. Each participant's microbiome was sampled before and after the program.
The results of this study were fascinating with notable increases in fecal concentrations for STFAs seen in the lean subjects, but only modest increases seen in the obese subjects. Six weeks after the program was completed, these positive increases had declined following the participants return to a sedentary lifestyle.
"The bottom line is that there are clear differences in how the microbiome of somebody who is obese versus somebody who is lean responds to exercise," says Jeffrey Woods, co-lead on the research. "We have more work to do to determine why that is."
These two studies build on earlier work suggesting a strong correlation between exercise and diversity of healthy gut bacteria. This compelling new discovery, revealing that the effects of exercise could be dependent on obesity status, offers scientists a strangely unexpected new focus of study, and further affirms how mysteriously complex the gut microbiome seems to be.
The first mouse study was published in the journal Gut Microbes, while the second human study was published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Russian MoD: Russia supporting & coordinating Syrian Kurdish-led anti-ISIS battle east of Euphrates
- More Dirt Digging: Mueller supoenas Trump's Deutsche Bank accounts
- Spreading the criminal mind: Soros minions and Doug Jones register convicted felons to vote against Roy Moore in Alabama
- Rusty brains: Lowering iron levels in the brain could slow or prevent Alzheimer's
- Hungarian FM - 'Illegal migration led to terror in EU, needs to be stopped'
- Russian senators blast Pentagon's latest statement on Syria as 'lies and lack of principles'
- Tucker trolls John Hopkins professor - compares immigration and college admissions policies
- Pedophiles targeting young children online using live-streaming sites
- Russia's FM Lavrov called Nikki Haley a liar - he's being far too kind
- The historical mystery of the Dalhousie Mountain carvings
- Egypt and Russia sign agreement allowing them to use each other's airspace and bases
- Hungarian PM Orbán's anti-immigration coalition backed by nearly half of voters
- 'Jerusalem is a red line for Muslims and we will fight to the end': Erdogan warns Trump Turkey can cut ties with Israel
- Russiagate has turned from taking down Trump to stifling dissent against the Deep State's war tactics
- Gaming the system: Chinese 'brushers' illegally flooding American mailboxes with unordered parcels - and they can't stop them
- Light reveal secrets of supercooled water
- Postmodern art exhibit leads to public outrage for depicting terrorists as martyrs
- Trump informs Palestinian president Abbas he plans to move US embassy to Jerusalem
- FBI agent fired from Mueller's Special Counsel for anti-Trump bias had role in Flynn and Clinton email investigations
- Man arrested after child brings drawing of school shooting to school
- Russian MoD: Russia supporting & coordinating Syrian Kurdish-led anti-ISIS battle east of Euphrates
- More Dirt Digging: Mueller supoenas Trump's Deutsche Bank accounts
- Spreading the criminal mind: Soros minions and Doug Jones register convicted felons to vote against Roy Moore in Alabama
- Russian senators blast Pentagon's latest statement on Syria as 'lies and lack of principles'
- Russia's FM Lavrov called Nikki Haley a liar - he's being far too kind
- Egypt and Russia sign agreement allowing them to use each other's airspace and bases
- Hungarian PM Orbán's anti-immigration coalition backed by nearly half of voters
- 'Jerusalem is a red line for Muslims and we will fight to the end': Erdogan warns Trump Turkey can cut ties with Israel
- Russiagate has turned from taking down Trump to stifling dissent against the Deep State's war tactics
- Trump informs Palestinian president Abbas he plans to move US embassy to Jerusalem
- FBI agent fired from Mueller's Special Counsel for anti-Trump bias had role in Flynn and Clinton email investigations
- US intel community withholding data shows wall still exists between executive and legislative branches
- UK foreign aid project exposed by the BBC for using taxpayers money to fund terrorists
- Russia designates nine Western media outlets as foreign agents
- Pyongyang: 'Trump begging for nuclear war with South Korea military exercises'
- Flashback: 'Make It Look Like It's ISIS': A Fake Bomb, a Would-Be Terrorist, and an FBI Sting in Miami
- Best of the Web: Mueller's investigation is about obstruction, which means it's about impeachment
- Trump: 'I never asked Comey to stop investigating Flynn' - Update
- Flynn's plea bargain: The good, the bad, and the ugly
- District of Caligula: Cancerous corporatism has hijacked Washington DC
- Hungarian FM - 'Illegal migration led to terror in EU, needs to be stopped'
- Tucker trolls John Hopkins professor - compares immigration and college admissions policies
- Pedophiles targeting young children online using live-streaming sites
- Gaming the system: Chinese 'brushers' illegally flooding American mailboxes with unordered parcels - and they can't stop them
- Postmodern art exhibit leads to public outrage for depicting terrorists as martyrs
- Man arrested after child brings drawing of school shooting to school
- Students at Notre Dame call for removal of "racist" Columbus murals
- Corsican nationalists send 'strong signal' to Paris with landslide election victory
- New Caledonia prepares to vote on independence from France
- Propaganda? 82 percent of people sent to prison in Sweden for gang rape are foreign
- NFL 'scrambles' as fans decide to stay home
- Democrat demands bulletproof plexiglass ban because it's an 'indignity to minorities'
- Former cop to be sentenced in videotaped killing of unarmed black man
- Baltimore marks 320 homicides, higher than 2016 total
- Women being banned from Facebook for calling men 'Scum'
- South Korea extends smoking ban to pool halls, other indoor sports facilities
- India: Two doctors fired after 'dead' baby wakes up on way to funeral
- ABC News president rips staff over Brian Ross' Michael Flynn flub
- Swedish men grow weary of #Metoo sex scandals
- Doublespeak: When racism is disguised as anti-racism
- The historical mystery of the Dalhousie Mountain carvings
- Amazing pictures - Drowned city of the Caesars Baiae was Roman empire's wine-soaked party town of luxury
- How Hitler's henchman bent Hollywood to his will
- Keys found in female Vikings' graves symbolic of women's independence
- 2,000 year old Roman 'stables' accidentally discovered in families backyard in Israel
- The Aryans: Who were they really?
- Orca geoglyph re-discovered in southern Peru
- Fossil treasure trove: Hundreds of miraculously intact pterosaur eggs found in China
- The unknown history of the United Nations plan to partition Palestine
- Mithra: The ancient Roman cult that 'rivalled' Christianity and yet we know so little about
- The real story of Rosa Parks 62 years later
- The birth of the Title IX epidemic: Why colleges are now on the hook for sexual assault
- On this day in 1954, Alabama woman struck by nine-pound meteorite
- A German Mata Hari and a fascist Father - The Profumo affair revisited
- British Cold War documents reveal forgotten radical Zionist attempt to attack UK government
- Age of Christ's alleged tomb revealed
- First archaeological evidence discovered of Julius Caesar's UK landing
- Hidden jewelry stash hints at how ancient elites protected the family treasures
- Little Ice Age foiled Europeans' early exploration of North America
- Russian investigators to conduct analysis to verify theory that 1918 murder of Romanov family was a Bolshevik ritual sacrifice
- Light reveal secrets of supercooled water
- DARPA-funded genetic tools that can doom a species under UN review
- Impact-related microspherules in Late Pleistocene Yukon and Alaskan 'muck' deposits indicate recurrent episodes of catastrophic emplacement
- Just how will humanity react to evidence of alien life? Psychologists predict answers
- 40,000 volcanoes and counting!
- Half of all Swiss men share a gene with Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun
- Must have more better weapons technology! Report says U.S. losing to Russia and China in AI military race
- Brain's information processing mechanisms may be responsible for similarities across languages
- Supermassive black holes photobomb Andromeda galaxy
- The smarter person's brain is just wired better
- Ancient women had much stronger arms than today's female sports stars
- Yellowstone supervolcano threat theory 'demonstrably false' - USGS expert to RT
- 10-qubit entanglement superconducting circuit sets a new record
- 'Rocket test' proves worms can thrive in Red Planet soil
- Text messaging turns 25 years old today
- Real-time DNA-authentication a reality
- Teen brains find it challenging to properly recognise and react to the importance of tasks
- 6 common cognitive biases user interface designers should know
- NASA's Voyager 1 still going after 37 years, 13 billion miles
- The production effect: Reading aloud improves recall
- Coyote attacks 3-year-old girl on front porch in Snoqualmie, Washington
- Mysterious elevation of river's ground with fish kill in San Enrique, Philippines
- Supermoon creates rare moon halos and moondogs over Alabama
- Sperm whale carcass washes up on beach in Hopetoun, Western Australia
- Raging wildfire threatens hundreds of homes in Ventura County, California; 1,000 households told to evacuate
- Another Arctic blast coming to the US this week and will stay around for weeks
- Cyclone Ockhi: Death toll reaches 25 in Kerala, India
- Major storm system to bring heavy snow, strong winds and thunderstorms to eastern US
- A force to be reckoned with: Seismologists report that a volcano is building up under New England
- Unusual animal behaviour: 'Aggressive' wombat euthanised after attacking people in Tasmania
- Dozens of dead sharks found on beach in Queensland, Australia
- Man falls into sinkhole as footpath opens up in southeastern China
- 'Strange' Arctic rainbow and red 'summer' sprites in winter - rare atmospheric events on the increase
- Satellite images reveal extent of Earth's pollution
- Forester gored to death by rhino in West Bengal, India
- Two labourers killed by landslide in Ramban, India
- 'Sky trumpet phenomena' heard in Pennsylvania
- Loud 'roaring sounds' heard in the sky along the Mississippi River at the Illinois/Iowa border
- Record Aussie flooding, Supermoon Trifecta, NASA will stare at the sun!
- Weekend rain sets all-time record in Minden, Nevada
- Another mysterious boom shakes buildings, this time in Daytona Beach, Florida
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported (VIDEOS)
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Another unexplained boom heard in Alabama (Update)
- Unexplained loud 'booms' rattling houses bewilder southern Arizonians
- Two large meteor fireballs blaze over southern England, dozens of people report hearing a deafening boom (UPDATE)
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard in northern Illinois
- Glowing celestial object lands near Yekaterinburg in Siberia, Russia
- A large fluorescent green trail above France
- Mysterious fireball shedding burning sparks filmed blazing across sky in Saskatchewan, Canada
- Meteor fireball spotted over the Jersey Shore and nearby states
- BOOM! Mysterious blasts rattling the skies are on the increase around the world - UPDATE at least 64 documented events (VIDEO)
- Loud boom, flashes of light rattle residents in Glasgow, Scotland
- Loud boom rocks several neighborhoods northeast of Denver, Colorado, wild theories abound
- Green meteor fireball seen over New South Wales, Australia
- Blue-green meteor shoots across East Iceland skies
- 64 mysterious booms heard all over the world this year. Why?
- Flashing meteor fireball streaks through Japan's night sky (VIDEOS)
- Bright green meteor fireball captured on camera over Oostkapelle, the Netherlands
- Fireball seen flying over Heathrow Airport, London
- Rusty brains: Lowering iron levels in the brain could slow or prevent Alzheimer's
- Exercise changes your gut microbiome
- Vitamin D's flawed recommended daily allowance
- San Diego opens giant tents for the homeless to curb Hepatitis A outbreak
- Chinese herb Galla Chinensis shows promise against tooth decay
- Drinking milk: Natural selection and environmental pressure
- The aluminum-autism link found in yet another study
- Study shows type 2 diabetes starts in the liver
- After hundreds of thousands of Filipino kids are vaccinated, Sanofi admits dengue fever vaccine can cause...dengue fever
- Antibiotic resistance has caused a drop in life expectancy, says new report
- Uterus transplant recipient gives birth to baby, first in the US to do so
- Inspiration behind 'ice bucket challenge' dies at 46 after suffering from ALS, raised $115million for cause
- Combining antibody immunotherapy treatments could improve lymphoma survival
- Increase in prevalence of developmental disabilities in US kids
- Metabolic therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic disease
- Monsanto's Roundup causes antibiotic resistance - a fact that's not considered by regulators
- Scientists seek new strategies to fight MS
- Epigenetic therapy drug combination may boost immunotherapy responses in lung cancer patients
- Wait, did the mainstream media just say, "Shady vaccine trial"?
- Indiana Attorney General declares CBD oil illegal, even though its non-psychoactive
- The curious case of the corpus callosum: Does the brain have two minds?
- Have something creative to share? How to build relationships directly with your audience
- Five ways to increase happiness
- Personality traits that when combined help protect against depression - study
- Your brain on music: How your favorite songs may regenerate your brain and act as the ultimate adaptogen
- The story you tell yourself about your success is the biggest threat to your success
- The decline of male friendship harms men
- Sorry Prince Harry, 'Love at first sight doesn't actually exist, though men are more likely to think so', say psychologists
- What is 'mindful drinking' and why has the movement caught on among British millennials?
- Touch, or lack thereof, can influence infants on a genetic level
- Relax, parents: There is no definitive way to potty train
- Mother nature is a valuable resource for human health & wellbeing
- In the digital age emotional intelligence is key
- Denzel Washington's point about fatherlessness is backed up by data
- Ten reasons why you should try to keep your cool
- What makes Agatha Christie such an all-time favorite?
- Blue reduces stress 3 times faster than other colors
- Grieving the loss of your parents when orphaned in adulthood
- Huge dose of brain chemical dopamine may have made us smart
- Study suggests even occasional marijuana use impairs motivation
- Benvenuto Cellini and the summoning of devils
- Humanoid seen 'gliding' near high strangeness hotspot in Ocala, Florida
- Pulsating UFOs in formation filmed over Rio de Janeiro
- Where were Roswell picture takers in July 1947?
- Exorcists get back to business in Europe
- Mind control and time travel experiments taking place at real-life 'Stranger Things' base, claims investigator
- Are humans psychologically hardwired to see ghosts?
- Spiritual warfare 'expert': Watch out for overt demonic activity - coming soon!
- Paranormal buff records voices of the dead
- Mystery in the Northwest Territories, Canada: The Strange Case of the Missing Tourist
- Missing 411: Search for missing Uintas hiker scaled back, 'limited resources'
- Bigfoot and a bizarre vanishing in the North American wilderness
- Has the mystery of Britain's Roswell finally been solved?
- Get a room! Ghost hunter claims to have seen two ghosts having sex in museum bathroom
- F-15s and commercial airlines involved in encounter with mysterious aircraft over Oregon
- 2017 sees rise in sightings of legendary Loch Ness monster
- Teleportation in Argentina: The quandary of Route 5
- China Lake, California: 'Most controversial UFO photo on record'
- Chinese villagers left baffled by mysterious disk-shaped cloud hovering in the sky
- W. Virginia Catholic retreat center's ghostly origins
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
- Take me to your feeder: Birds with spooky dark eyes mistaken for aliens turn out to be barn owls
- Red alert! Soviet war machine spotted in the River Medway!
- Children in Need charity celebrates raising 15% of Buckingham Palace refurbishing cost
- Neighborhood memorializes Tombili - beloved street cat, made famous on the internet
- Fun in any weather: Russian husky's snow tubing obsession
- Florida man arrested for DUI while riding his lawnmower
- 'Get lost, please. Thank you' - Watch Russian tycoon tell pestering CNN reporter where to go
- Loud screaming prompts 911 call - Sheriff responds to find culprit is... Diego the parrot
- NATO blogger will take the 'Sarin Bucket Challenge' to prove the nerve agent is actually harmless
- Lakeland, Florida woman charged with driving under the influence - on horseback
- Porn star to run against Putin in Russian elections, vows to bring death penalty for sexual harassment in the wake of Weinstein scandal
- French president Emmanuel Macron: Master of poetry and publicity but probably not politics
- Man shares his paranormal books wishlist
Mount Agung volcanic eruption in Bali, Indonesia - 26 November 2017
Quote of the Day
They made a wasteland and called it peace.
- Tacitus
Recent Comments
This stupidity again? What was it, last year the story was that Trump said Flynn was a good guy and he wished everyone would just leave the guy...
What a joke! Unless they aren't reporting them, there've been no attacks on Israel. Not by Iran nor anyone else. It seems like Isis is doing its...
Hopefully they will get plenty of gang rape action in prison. Go from this... (.) to this... (o)
Slow day at the department of mysteries?
Can they hatch one? That would make an *awesome* pet...
Comment: See also: Dr. Justin Sonnenburg: Is a disrupted gut microbiome at the root of modern disease?