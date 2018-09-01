

Food Has an Impact on Gut Bacteria

Breastfeeding Benefits Do Not End in the Gut

Mothers Also Enjoy Benefits From Breastfeeding

Quicker recovery from childbirth - The release of oxytocin during breastfeeding helps the uterus return to a normal size and reduces postpartum bleeding. 22

Faster weight loss after childbirth - During pregnancy your body automatically stores extra fat to provide food for your baby. Producing milk burns approximately 450 extra calories each day, which helps mobilize visceral fat stores. 23

Reduced rates of breast and ovarian cancer - Breastfeeding may cut the risk of breast cancer in women who have had children 24 and women were 63 percent less likely to develop ovarian cancer when they breastfed for 13 months or more. 25 The risk of ovarian cancer appeared to decline with each passing month as women who breastfed for 31 months or more had a 91 percent lower risk of ovarian cancer than women who breastfed less than 10 months.

Reduced rates of cardiovascular disease - Women who breastfeed have a 10 percent lower risk of heart disease and stroke, 26 and the longer a mom breastfeeds, the greater the reduction in risk. 27

Reduced risk of postpartum depression - The release of prolactin and oxytocin while breastfeeding produces a peaceful and nurturing sensation. Women who breastfeed enjoy a reduced risk of developing postpartum depression in the first four months of their infant's life.28

Skin-to-Skin Contact Promotes Bonding and Infant Health

Breastfeeding or Bottle Feeding Is a Parent's Choice

"We know that every woman wants the best for her baby and we want to be able to empower our members to support women to be the best they can be and enable them to make decisions that are right for themselves and their babies."

Caring for Toddler's Gut Microbiome

Brown sugar

Corn sweetener

Corn syrup

Dextrose

Fructose

Glucose

High-fructose corn syrup

Honey

Lactose

Malt syrup

Maltose

Molasses

Raw sugar

Sucrose

Do You Need Help Breastfeeding?

