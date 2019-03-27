O:H header
Welcome to the Shit Show! We start off with a discussion of fiber - is it the essential part of the diet the "experts" tell us it is? Fiber appears to have benefits, but there are a number of examples of people doing fine, even thriving, eschewing it completely. Some health issues even seem to be markedly improved by eliminating fiber, while increasing it worsens conditions. Maybe fiber isn't the amazing non-nutrient it's assumed to be!

Dr. Gaby brings us a health alert with important new information about fluoroquinalones.

We then move into other poopy areas, discussing the emerging research on fecal transplants among other poop-related topics.

Finally, Zoya's Pet Health Segment brings us some fascinating information about animal poop - why do some animals eat their own poop and why do dogs prefer to poop along the north-south axis of the earth?

Join us for our poopy parley - everything you didn't know you wanted to know about poop!

