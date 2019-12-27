© Dr Richard Madgwick



People transported animals over huge distances for mass gatherings at one of Ireland's most iconic archaeological sites, research concludes.Dr Richard Madgwick of Cardiff University led the study, which. Researchers from Queen's University Belfast, Memorial University Newfoundland and the British Geological Survey were also involved in the research.were brought from across Ireland, perhaps being reared as far afield as Galway, Donegal, Down, Tyrone and Antrim.Dr Madgwick, based in Cardiff University's School of History, Archaeology and Religion, said: "Our results provide clear evidence thatand that livestock were also moved over greater distances than was previously thought.This suggests that Navan Fort was a feasting centre, as pigs are well-suited as feasting animals and. "It is clear that Navan Fort had a vast catchment and that the influence of the site was far-reaching."Researchers used multi-isotope analysis on samples of tooth enamel to unlock the origins of each animal. Food and water have chemical compositions linked to the geographical areas where they are sourced. When animals eat and drink, these chemical signals are archived in their teeth, allowing scientists to investigate the location where they were raised.Co-author of the research, Dr Finbar McCormick, of Queen's University, Belfast, said: ", multi-isotope analysis of animals found at Navan Fort provides us with the best indication of human movement at that time."Feasting, almost invariably associated with sacrifice, was a social necessity of early societies where the slaughter of a large domesticate necessitated the consumption of a large amount of meat in a short period of time.". Before this, the origins of people who visited this area and the extent of the population's movements at the time had been long-standing enigmas in British prehistory.Dr Madgwick added: "Transporting animals across the country would have involved a great deal of time and effort so our findings demonstrate the important role they played in society. Food was clearly a central part of people's exchanges and traditions."