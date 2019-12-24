© Oxford Archaeology East



Birch bark tar was used in prehistoric times in England. Now, researchers have discovered that this manufactured product was even used in early medieval England.Scientists from the University of Bristol and the British Museum, in collaboration with Oxford Archaeology East and Canterbury Archaeological Trust, were able to find two examples of the product during recent excavations.The new identifications, reported this month in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports, came from two early medieval sites in the east of England.The first was(analysed by the Organic Geochemistry Unit, University of Bristol, for Oxford Archaeology East). The other tar (analysed by scientists at the British Museum) wasThe different contexts of the finds point to diverse applications of the material. From pathological indicators on the child skeleton, the team surmise that the birch bark tar may have been used for medicinal purposes as birch bark tar has a long history in medicine, having antiseptic properties.The tar in the ceramic vessel from Ringlemere might have been used for processing the tar or sealing the container., or, in the case of the container could indicate multiple uses.Dr Rebecca Stacey from the British Museum's Department of Scientific Research commented, "The manufacturing and use of birch bark tar is well known is well known from prehistoric times but these finds indicate either a much longer continuity of use of this material than has been recognised before or perhaps a reintroduction of the technology in eastern regions at this time."Dr Julie Dunne, from the University of Bristol's School of Chemistry, added, "These results present the first identification of birch bark tar from early medieval archaeological contexts in the UK. Interestingly,Dr Ian Bull, also from the University of Bristol's School of Chemistry, said, "This is a great example of how state-of-the-art chemical analyses have been able to re-characterise an otherwise mundane object as something of extreme archaeological interest, providing possible insights into medicinal practices in the Middle Ages."