© Tom Bjorklund/PA



© Theis Jensen/PA



She was also more closely related to hunter-gatherers from mainland Europe than those who lived in central Scandinavia at the time

It is impossible to know her age

At the dawn of the Neolithic era, a young woman discarded a lump of ancient chewing gum made from birch tar into a shallow, brackish lagoon that drew fishers to the coast of southern Denmark.Nearly 6,000 years later, researchers excavating the site spotted the gum amid pieces of wood and wild animal bone and from it have reassembled her complete DNA and so painted the broadest strokes of her portrait.The strands of DNA preserved in the gum point to a hunter-gatherer from continental Europe who had dark skin, dark hair and blue eyes.Alongside her DNA, the researchers found genetic material from duck and hazelnuts - presumed remnants of a recent meal - and at least 40 types of microbes.Hannes Schroeder, a molecular anthropologist at the University of Copenhagen, said:The preservation of the gum is quite extraordinary. We didn't expect to get the whole genome."The 2cm-long lump of ancient gum was discovered during archaeological excavations at Syltholm on Lolland Island, before construction work on the Fehmarn tunnel to connect Denmark to Germany."This was a place of special significance," said Theis Jensen, a researcher at the University of Copenhagen, and first author on the study.Jensen and Schroeder wondered whether the chewed birch tar from Syltholm might contain preserved DNA. To find out, they washed pieces of the tar and extracted what DNA they could find. Jensen said: "It turned out there was a tremendous amount of DNA in it."The scientists found they had enough ancient DNA to reconstruct a full human genome. It showed that, according to a report in Nature Communications., but given that children seemed to chew birch tar, the scientists suspect she was young.Further DNA revealed, the collection of microbes that live, often harmlessly, in the mouth.In May, a separate team of scientists led by Anders Götherström at Stockholm University extracted sections of human DNA from older chewed birch tar. Taken together, the studies suggest that the material could be valuable for recovering ancient human genomes from sites where no bones or teeth are ever found.Jensen said: "It's incredible, because there are periods where we don't have any bones, but birch pitch survives very well. It's a substitute for bones, and it's very intimate. You get so much information."Götherström said the latest work was exciting. "As for human DNA,