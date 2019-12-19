'I disobeyed'

A court in Spain ruled Thursday that Catalonia's president Quim Torra was unfit to hold public officeTorra will make an address at 1:30 pm (1230 GMT) in response to the ruling, his office said in a statement.In March, Spanish electoral authorities ordered Torra to remove separatist symbols to respect institutional neutrality ahead of parliamentary elections in April.The Catalan government ignored two deadlines to take the banner down before finally ceding just before a planned police intervention.Catalonia's High Court of Justice ruled that Torra had displayed a "forceful, repeated and stubborn resistance" to follow the orders of the electoral board which "had been dictated in accordance with the law"."I did not respect (the order from the electoral authorities) or put another way, I disobeyed," Torra told the court, speaking in Catalan.Many pro-independence supporters, including Torra, have adopted a yellow ribbon to protest the arrest and jailing of the Catalan separatist leaders over the 2017 independence bid.The yellow ribbon "is not propaganda" but instead expresses a "desire for justice", Torra told the court.Referring to the jailed Catalan separatist leaders as "political prisoners" was a question of "freedom of expression", he added.Catalonia's parliament and its regional government are dominated by separatist parties, but the region itself remains deeply divided and the recent crisis has exacerbated the split.