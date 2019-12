Thunberg, recently crowned Time magazine's Person of the Year, can add documentary film subject to her burgeoning resumé. The film, tentatively titled 'Greta,' was announced by Deadline on Monday for a 2020 Hulu premiere. Director Nathan Grossman has followed the young climate prodigy to the ends of the Earth, from her school-striking on the sidewalk in front of the Swedish Parliament, to the high seas aboard the $4mn racing yacht Malizia II. Grossman's only other IMDB credit to date is a Swedish film titled "Köttets lustar" (or "Lusts of the Meat"), which, while it sounds pornographic, purports to be the story of one man "looking over his life as a carnivore."It's not like her parents have been trying to make her a celebrity since she was just 12 years old, only to have their exploitative TV show idea rejected by Swedish broadcaster SVT. Never mind, all that did happen.A year later, her larger-than-life image graces four stories of a wall in San Francisco, cafeterias in Tel Aviv (where her disapproving gaze is supposed to shame eaters away from plastic utensils), and London's Trafalgar Square, where an ice sculpture carved in her likeness was raised in October as a teaser for what a trio of "creatives" hope will be a permanent statue of the climate crusader. A colossus bestriding the English Channel can't be far behind.There are already signs all is not well in Thunberg's world, however. Even as hundreds of thousands of people took part in a school strike in Madrid to mark her appearance at the recent climate conference and the EU finally declared a climate emergency last month,Thunberg herself lamented that a year of school striking has essentially accomplished nothing, emissions-wise - that the planet is no further from certain doom than it was before she began her remarkably successful campaign to shame world leaders into caring. Indeed, as more countries are pushed to declare "climate emergencies" and "do [a never specified] something" to get emissions down to zero yesterday, with no concrete solutions presented, the less likely they are to be able to produce the desired cuts.Instead, they fall back on magical thinking - carbon offsets, cap and trade, carbon taxes, and other schemes and scams that essentially amount to bribing the climate into staying put -. Panicking never yields wise decisions, yet global authorities are taking to heart Greta Thunberg's advice to act as if the house was on fire.