Vanessa Beeley is an independent investigative journalist and photographer. She is associate editor at 21st Century Wire.

Western media, filing their reports on Syria from safe offices in New York and London, ignore atrocities committed almost daily against children and civilians by terrorists in Idlib.A recent report compiled by the US coalition's primary anti-Assad "evidence" producers has condemned the alleged Syrian/Russian targeting of civilians in Idlib. In familiar fashion, the Guardian accepted the White Helmet version of events without any apparent fact-checking or verification. Claims by the notorious terrorist-linked group and its PR agency, Syria Campaign, that 304 children and 11 "rescue workers" had been killed since April 2019 went unchallenged by one of the foremost "humanitarian" war-promoting media outlets - one that has sustained and nourished the criminalization of the Syrian government and its allies since 2011.In a war, all loss of life is to be mourned. The nine-year war that has ravaged Syria has been externally fomented and financed by belligerent states whose primary ambition is to topple the Syrian government and to return Syria to the dark ages under an Islamic extremist regime that would be compliant with the regional plans of the US alliance.Children caught in the crossfire of a legitimate Syrian military campaign to rid its territory of armed extremist gangs and ethnic cleansing mercenaries.East Aleppo was liberated by the Syrian Arab Army in December 2016. I was there as each district poured forth its children, released from a five-year incarceration under Al-Nusra Front-led rule, emaciated, faces streaked with soot and dust, some with missing limbs - the terrorists and their "civil defense" would not treat civilian wounds, preferring to sever the leg or arm from the body as a more expedient remedy while the armed gang-members received treatment in the militant-occupied hospitals.West Aleppo is still under attack. The districts of west Aleppo that border areas of the Aleppo countryside and Idlib are brimming with armed groups, dominated by Al-Nusra Front rebrands such as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS).On a recent trip to some of the areas of west Aleppo that are literally neighboring Al-Nusra Front embeds, snipers and military centers, I spoke to the people who Western media hide from view. The children that play "dodge the sniper" in streets permanently in the crosshairs of extremist gunmen who pick civilians off like rabbits. Graffiti on the walls warns people not to cross the street.She lost her left leg below the knee.When I asked him what he wanted to say to people in the West, he shrugged, puzzled by the question. Then he told me thatHe also told me:"What can I say to the West - that they should keep supporting the terrorists who are killing us?A few days after I left these terrorist-ravaged districts, more than 40 missiles targeted these areas,Her father has still not told her that her mother and brother perished in the fire.The following interview is with Mahmoud, a resident of Al Zahraa. His house is literally next door to the Al-Nusra Front-occupied houses at the end of his street. An unexploded gas canister nestles under a bush in front of his home.The White Helmets were created by the US coalition to document "war crimes" but only the alleged crimes that incriminate the Syrian government, army and allies, not those that will expose the murderous criminality of Western regimes who fund, promote and lionize the child-murderers preying upon the defenseless citizens of west Aleppo. Relief for these besieged neighborhoods will only come when Idlib is liberated and the terrorist groups banished from Syrian territory.