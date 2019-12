"I can't go on. I'll go on."~ Samuel BeckettSometimes it just gets to be too goddamn much. You just finished a soul-draining argument with a family member who insists that Putin controls all major world events because that's what the TV said so it must be true, then you check the poll numbers for the upcoming elections in the US and UK and you see your favorite candidates just don't have the kind of numbers they're going to need, the latest revelation that the US and its allies deceived the world about what's happening in Syria has been completely swept under the rug by the establishment news churn, Bolivia has been taken over by US-backed Christian fascists, and now you're watching Mike Pompeo's stupid asshole face spouting some made-up bullshit about Iran that you know the news media will never hold him accountable for.And it's just too goddamn much.It's possible to avoid confronting this reality by busying oneself with activism and information, but at some point despair always kicks in.So what do you do? I get asked this all the time."How do you stay so optimistic, Caitlin?" people often ask me. "How, in the face of so much deception, exploitation and oppression, do you avoid giving in to despair?"Well I'll tell you my secret: I don't.Whenever things seem hopeless and I feel like I'm bashing my head against a solid brick wall, I just say, "Fine then. I quit."And then I do.Having been granted the thing that it wanted, the crushing weight of despair is lifted from my chest. It snatches its terrible prize and slithers off to gnaw on it in a dark corner somewhere.And then something interesting happens. The world keeps turning. And it doesn't fall apart.A lot of magic can happen in that space. When you quit. When you relinquish the illusion that your sustained, straining willpower has anything to do with the continued battle against corruption and bloodshed.Because what the hell else is it going to do? Not fight? Of course not. What has been seen will never be unseen. Your operating system isn't going to stop fighting the bad guys just because you stopped willing it to, any more than your body will refrain from putting its arms up when someone throws a baseball at your head.You can trust that your whole body-brain-organism-thingy will keep fighting with or without the sustained straining of your personal willpower. And that works out nicely, because it's the sustained straining of your personal willpower that creates the sense of despair.Journalist Chris Hedges once said, "I do not fight fascists because I will win. I fight fascists because they are fascists." It's the fighting itself that matters, and you can trust that that fighting will continue even without your sustained personal will.Don't take my word for it. Next time you find yourself feeling like you can't go on fighting this fight anymore, just give up. Quit. Then watch what happens. Before long you'll see your fingers typing dissident ideas onto screens, you'll hear your voice speaking unauthorized truths, you'll watch your mind forming forbidden ideas. And it will all be happening without "you", without the sustained personal effort of the thing you take yourself to be.This fight will fight itself, if you let it. And it can actually fight a lot more efficiently without the sustained sense of personal effort constantly bogging the whole process down with frustration and despair. Just let your body's operating system fight this one on its own. It doesn't need your help.And in the end, maybe the war will be won. Maybe it won't. It's really none of your business. Your job is to let your organism fight for its life, as it's been conditioned to do by millions of years of evolution. That evolutionary drive to survive was here long before you showed up, and it will remain after you're gone. It's got nothing to do with you. So stand back and let it fight.Thanks for reading! The best way to get around the internet censors and make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list for my website , which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. My work is entirely reader-supported , so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, liking me on Facebook , following my antics on Twitter , checking out my podcast on either Youtube Apple podcasts or Spotify , following me on Steemit , throwing some money into my hat on Patreon or Paypal , purchasing some of my sweet merchandise , buying my new book Rogue Nation: Psychonautical Adventures With Caitlin Johnstone , or my previous book Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers . For more info on who I am, where I stand, and what I'm trying to do with this platform, click here . Everyone, racist platforms excluded, has my permission to republish or use any part of this work (or anything else I've written) in any way they like free of charge.