© Fort Russ

, the media outlet Breaking Defense reported, citing data obtained from the US Navy.It was reportedly expected that at least one of the East Coast carriers would be functional, but theVarious sources gave conflicting assessments of how this impacted processes at the port in interviews with the media outlet. Some of them shared that in order to fix the USS Truman in the shortest time possible, people were reassigned from other tasks and some of the components needed for the repairs were ripped from other carriers stationed in Norfolk.This, in turn, reportedly impacted the schedule for their return to operation. Other sources, including a Navy spokesperson, stated that no delays to the repairs of the remaining five carriers are expected as a result of the USS Truman's arrival. Most of these five carriers are undergoing various types of maintenance.The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and USS John C. Stennis are undergoing an optimized fleet response plan (OFRP), althoughThe USS George Washington is also set to undergo Refueling And Complex Overhaul (RCOH) until late 2021, while the USS George H.W. Bush is undergoing a 28-month overhaul scheduled to be completed by the beginning of 2020.The USS Gerald R. Ford, in turn, is being remodeled to have electromagnetic weapons installed on it, butThe US claims that the carrier and its strike group have been ensuring the security of navigation through the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, but this was criticized by Iran, which argues that local forces are more than capable of ensuring this themselves.The deployment came as part of a US-led maritime coalition that Washington formed - inviting other countries to join - in the wake of attacks on oil tankers in the region in May and June 2019. Few states, however, joined the initiative, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE being the only regional forces to accept the US offer.