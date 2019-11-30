This z Madness



How can they shoot one man publicly.. They could have arrested or use rubber bulletspic.twitter.com/AS9jBLA9Ni#LondonBridge



— Hassan Nawaz (@choculate) November 29, 2019

london bridge police finna shoot you if you don't wear the seatbelt. i am NOT protecting a "terrorist",but the police could've easily arrested him.. NOT SHOOT HIM IN THE NUTS



— vrax (@vraxx_) November 29, 2019

Some people are upset that the London Bridge terrorist who was wearing fake explosives and had stabbed multiple victims was shot dead by police, arguing that he should have been arrested.This disturbed numerous leftists on Twitter who were upset that the terrorist was killed."How can they shoot one man publicly. They could have arrested or use rubber bullets," said Hassan Nawaz, labeling the shooting "madness.""Was there any need for the police to kill the man?" asked Laura Whitehawk, adding, "They could have easily arrested him but murdered him instead. State murder doesn't sit well with me.""Everyone already knows. The shooting was clearly reckless and unnecessary. He could easily have been arrested," said another, suggesting the incident was suspicious because it helped Conservative party leader Boris Johnson."The police could've easily arrested him.. NOT SHOOT HIM IN THE NUTS," commented another respondent.