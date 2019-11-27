- below -50 °C in the last days!

getting below -50 °C at the end of November is rather extreme even there!

Verhojansk reported -54 °C this morning, Nov 26th.

An intense Arctic outbreak has developed over parts of Russia lately.Although such temperatures are nothing off the charts in the region,While it was still 'only' around -35 °C last week!The pattern supporting such evolution is led by disturbance of the polar circulation, allowing outbreaks of frigid cold airmass to spread south into Russia. As it happened this time, extremely cold airmass spread into parts of north and northeast Russia. Many areas are experiencing below normal temperatures as 850 mbar temperatures are even below -30 °C, supporting daytime maximum values not higher than -25 °C and mornings below -50 °C!Today's minimum temperatures across Russia - brutally cold over the NE parts where the classic extremely cold pools usually develop. The stationThe cold poor is quite persistent and is ongoing for a few days already. The last 3 days were extreme with several weather stations constantly reporting morning temperatures below -50 °C threshold!Frigid cold weather will continue this week.