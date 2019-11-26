© Alamy



Ambulance dispatcher Luke Wright and paramedics Christopher Gill and Richard Grimes all died suddenly after a whistleblower raised concerns about psychological abuseAn ambulance service where three staff have died of suspected suicide in two weeks has been accused of a toxic culture.Ambulance dispatcher Luke Wright, 24, and paramedics Christopher Gill and Richard Grimes were found dead between November 11 and November 21.Former health minister and local Lib Dem MP Norman Lamb, who also received the letter, is calling for an independent investigation into the deaths.He said:Dad-of-one Luke was in Norwich while Chris was from Welwyn Garden City, Herts, and Richard in Luton, Beds.Luke's brother Daniel, who also works for the service, said: "We need to highlight that it is OK not to be OK. People need to talk to get help."The whistleblower's letter, uncovered by the Ambulance News Desk site, claimed that bullying behaviour was undermining staff confidence.It said: "If this situation continues the risk of suicide and increase risk to patients will result in reputational damage to the NHS and potential loss of life."Dr Tom Davis, medical director of the service, said: "We will not be ­commenting on the unfortunate and tragic loss of our colleagues recently as we need to be sympathetic"But we encourage staff to seek support when they need it and to speak up if they are suffering with mental health."