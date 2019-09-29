Averaging between 50 to 200 feet, they awkwardly stand above other structures in order to provide good cell phone coverage. Instead of the roots, xylem, and phloem that give real trees life, cell tower trees have amplifiers, transceivers, and antennae that support our mobile devices' wireless communications.5G is the fifth generation cellular network technology that claims to provide broadband access for mobile phone users, as well as non-essential perks such as driverless cars, smart appliances, better virtual reality, faster downloads, artificial intelligence (A.I.), Smart Cities and the Internet of Things (IoT). This means that everything we own and buy will have a microchip or antenna and will connect wirelessly, from milk cartons to refrigerators, toothbrushes to diapers. So your refrigerator can send a message to your cell phone to buy milk.
CITIES SAY NO TO 5G
Individuals, scientists, and grassroots groups around the world are saying no to 5G, citing health, aesthetics, and FCC bullying. In Cincinnati, Michelle Krinsky, RN, is pushing back. She demanded to know who put an ugly tower up near her home. She went to the village office, then to the County office, then to the State of Ohio, but "no one knew anything about it." Homeowners were finally able to identify that the tower is on the US 50 right-of-way, not in the Village, so that local officials would not have to be consulted and the public would, therefore, be unable to consent.
Under new rules, the new tower is in compliance for 5G service that does not require permission from local, county, or State officials, under the Communications Act first introduced under President Obama. Section 1455(a) of the Communications Act, provides that:
A state or local government may not deny and shall approve any eligible facility request for a modification of an existing wireless tower or base station that does not substantially change the physical dimensions of such tower or base station, and defines eligible facility requests as including requests for the collocation, removal, or replacement of transmission equipment.
San Jose and 22 other cities and counties sued to overturn an FCC order restricting how much local governments can charge wireless carriers to process applications for small cell equipment that's critical to 5G. The order also imposes deadlines for cities to grant or deny the applications. The FCC's order essentially says that if a city makes it harder for a carrier to provide telecom services, that amounts to a prohibition.
Activists are asking city or county governments of at least seven Pacific Northwest communities to defy the federal government and stop the deployment of next-generation 5G cellular service.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers recently signed the 5G Bill (Act 14), despite opposition by citizens across the State and letters written to him by scientific, medical and other experts issuing warnings. Even State Representatives from Milwaukee and Madison opposed the 5G legislation.
Approval of new 5G networks did not require any environmental or human health impact studies. This follows the trend of other damaging technologies unleashed on the people without their informed consent. These include genetically modified organisms (GMOS), cloud seeding and ionospheric heaters, geo-engineering, chemical spraying programs, including lithium and psychoactive drugs sprayed over population centers, bundled vaccines, GMO mosquitoes, and the fluoridation of public water supplies using fluorosilicic acid, to name a few.
The People Have Had Enough!
More recently, there are pockets of push back. In the UK, the people fought the deployment of 5G, and a judge asserted that,"The public have a right to know" whether the next generation of wifi communication, relying on directed powerful microwave energy, causes cancer and other health risks.
In August of 2019, the Australian government banned a Chinese company, Huawei, from building the 5G network. The ban was made under the pretext of protecting national security. Critics say Australia has reduced the country's supply of telecommunications infrastructure just as demand for 5G is starting to grow. But National security takes precedence over download speeds. As it should be.
No fewer than 26,000 Scientists Oppose 5G Roll Out. An international appeal to stop 5G includes 154,668 signatories from 208 nations and territories as of September 26th, 2019. Unfortunately, the petition is to the UN, WHO, Council of Europe and governments of all nations, all of which created the global law for their own reasons.
Amidst the growing protests, 5G is set to be activated on a street near you. While the media claims that 5G is not a health hazard, or that Russia is to blame, the government cannot hide the fact that these frequencies are used by the military as energy weaponry known as The Pain Ray. Still, the people will not rest. The time to activate your neighbors and community is now. The time to call out rogue governments is now. Now is the time for action or it will be time to find new ways to protect yourself against an invisible microwave weapons system as humans merge with robotics and A.I. in Smart Cities under The Internet of Things.
Rosanne Lindsay is a writer, blogger, and Naturopathic healer. She is the author of two books, The Nature of Healing: Heal the Body, Heal the Planet, and her story of thyroid disease reversal: Free Your Voice, Heal Your Thyroid, Reverse Thyroid Disease Naturally. Find her at Nature of Healing on Facebook.
Comment: There are so many reasons this technology should not be implemented - both for health and for privacy: