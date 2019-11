© CBC



Pea protein is often used in vegan cheeses and yogurt, and as an alternative to meat proteinAs a pediatric allergist, Dr. Elana Lavine often advises parents to avoid peanuts, eggs and seafood. Now, she's warning them that allergies can also be triggered by "pea protein" found in a growing number of foods.Lavine described what happened to a two-year-old patient after eating non-dairy yogurt.The girl has an allergy to peanuts and tree nuts, but her parents had no idea what caused the yogurt reaction.Lavine estimated 95 per cent of patients with peanut allergies can tolerate peas. But for the other five per cent who can't handle exposure to pea protein, it can be life threatening.Lavine was so concerned about the reactions her patients described, she wrote a case study about them in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice . The paper warns parents and doctors to be vigilant."There's no doubt that the pea protein extracts are high in protein," said Duncan, a registered dietitian. "It's not a so-called complete protein like soy is."Pea protein is usually derived from yellow peas. To extract the protein, the pea is mixed with water. The fibre and starch are then removed, leaving only the protein. When the protein powder is added to foods, it's in a concentrated form.The Prairies are poised to become the pea protein capital of the world, processing companies say.Mary Campagna of Woodbridge, Ont., cooks most foods from scratch and is careful to scan ingredient lists because her 10-year-old daughter, Vanessa, is allergic to peanuts, most beans and peas.Campagna recalled what happened when she brought home pepperoni to make pizza four years ago."Vanessa was eating a piece of pepperoni and then putting one on the pizza and suddenly her face swelled up."Campagna was able to track the source of the eye allergy reaction back to pepperoni that contained pea protein.Unlike nuts, pea protein is not labelled as a food allergen in Canada. It's still too early to know how common the pea protein allergy will prove to be, Lavine said.She wants to raise awareness of pea protein as a "relatively under-recognized" source of allergy."In the past, if a child has anaphylaxis to food there's a certain short list of foods that might be able to explain it," she said.Now, physicians might need to widen their search of foods for "mystery anaphylaxis."