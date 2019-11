© BSIP/UIG Via Getty Images



'They don't feel they're able to develop a trusting relationship'

© Moody's Analytics



'Concerning' findings

© Moody's Analytics



The declining health of the millennial generation could have a serious impact on the U.S. health care system , according to experts."Millennials are seeing their health decline faster than the previous generation as they age," a Moody's Analytics report analyzing Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Index data stated.(Pew Research defines millennials as Americans born between 1981 and 1996.)These declines will lead to greater demand for treatment, which could have a serious financial impact on the cost of health care.Part of this is due to millennials' lifestyles, according to Mark Talluto, vice president of strategy and analytics for Blue Cross Blue Shield Association."A lot of millennials, they regularly don't see a set doctor or a set physician," he told Yahoo Finance. "There are some challenges there. It could be a challenge related to access [or] convenience."He continued: "Another challenge is that they don't feel they're able to develop a trusting relationship with their provider and that the provider doesn't know them as an individual with their unique needs. That's also a barrier to seeking care."By not seeking care, millennials risk their health conditions worsening, which could create a rapid increase in the need for treatment."The report's findings reinforce the importance of preventative care, not only for millennials but system-wide as well," Talluto said. "Many conditions, both physical and behavioral, can be treated more effectively and affordably if brought to a physician's attention early on."As they continue getting sicker, the oldest millennials could see their incomes decline by as much as $4,500 per person by 2027 under the most extreme scenario, according to the report.Millennials account for the largest share of the U.S. population and the largest share of the U.S. labor market. A sicker workforce means more and more people missing work, or stopping altogether. Based on the Moody's findings, the labor force participation rate is projected to decline over the next decade."The findings of this report are not only concerning for millennials, but also for employers, providers, and the U.S. economy at large," Talluto said. "We believe that if we take the steps now to address millennial health and work collectively with the health care community, the trend of declining millennial health can be reversed and the economic impact can be prevented."Adriana is an associate editor for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @adrianambells