Society's Child
Depression is greatly afflicting millennials, but 20% of them don't seek treatment because they can't afford it
Business Insider
Tue, 04 Jun 2019 00:00 UTC
According to a recent report analyzing data from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Health Index, major depression diagnoses are rising at a faster rate for millennials and teens compared to any other age group.
Since 2013, millennials have seen a 47% increase in major depression diagnoses. The overall rate increased from 3% to 4.4% among 18 to 34 year olds.
These findings were underscored by an additional Blue Cross Blue Shield report on millennial health. It analyzed the data of 55 million commerically insured American millennials, there defined as aged 21 to 36 in 2017. It found that major depression had the highest prevalence rate, or the likelihood of a person having a disease, among health conditions affecting millennials.
The most prominent symptom of major depression is "a severe and persistent low mood, profound sadness, or a sense of despair," according to Harvard Medical School.
Blue Cross also found that millennials are less healthy than Gen Xers were at their age, and that they're likely to be less healthy than Gen Xers when they're older.
In total, two million commercially insured Americans diagnosed with major depression aren't seeking treatment.
Pricey healthcare and burnout are making millennials unhealthy
Millennials' adverse health and their reluctance to get help may be related to rising healthcare costs and increasing levels of burnout.
Healthcare is one of four key costs plaguing millennials. In 1960, the average annual health-insurance cost per person was $146 - in 2016, it hit $10,345. When adjusted for inflation, that's a nine-fold increase. Costs are expected to increase to $14,944 in 2023.
In fact, more millennials than baby boomers have declined medical or dental treatment because it was too costly, according to an INSIDER and Morning Consult survey.
Meanwhile, cases of burnout have been increasing at an alarming rate over recent years, reported Business Insider's Ivan De Luce. The World Health Organization recently classified burnout as a "syndrome," medically legitimizing the condition for the first time.
It's a growing problem in today's workplace because of trends like rising workloads, limited staff and resources, and long hours - particularly for millennials, who consider themselves the " burnout generation."
Quote of the Day
I believe Gandhi is the only person who knew about real democracy - not democracy as the right to go and buy what you want, but democracy as the responsibility to be accountable to everyone around you. Democracy begins with freedom from hunger, freedom from unemployment, freedom from fear, and freedom from hatred. To me, those are the real freedoms on the basis of which good human societies are based.
Recent Comments
Interesting design. Segregation ready...
Freedom and democrcy..... Its pathetic. We the people pay for that rubbish,for the police to be used against the people who pay for their very...
The world needs brave leaders like this. We want leaders who support the basic rights of all people, knowing that that is the only peaceful e way...
BB ... I found Baybars +1 !! +1 hold on! [Link]
Here just for you moby, guess you're being listened to LOL [Link]
More of the bad aftertaste left over from the Brown Klown....THANKS OBAMA.....