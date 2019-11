A new and strangely timed NATO video paints a flattering - and entirely fraudulent - picture of the alliance's mission in Kosovo, a Serbian province it occupied in 1999 that now styles itself an independent state."The conflict had created this dire humanitarian crisis, it was threatening the stability of the region, and the security of the region, and NATO's intervention was therefore necessary," NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Operations Jonathan Parish says at one point in the nine-and-a-half-minute video, released last Friday.When KFOR did get around to doing its job, it was to safeguard the few remaining Serbs in scattered enclaves, surrounded by barbed wire and under constant threat of Albanian violence. One such enclave is Gracanica, where NATO found a Serb restaurant owner to recite its scripted lines like a hostage that he was.In 2007, then-KFOR commander, a French general named Xavier de Marnhac, actually said the ethnic tensions will eventually have a "biological end" as these remaining Serbs die of old age.Almost eight minutes into the video, there is at last a moment of truth: a display of the national flag of Albania, with a black eagle on a red field, instead of the fake blue-yellow-white banner created for the equally fake "independent" Kosovo by its NATO overlords in 2008.Watching NATO's pep talk to itself, one question would not leave me alone. Why now? The actual anniversary of KFOR's mission was in June, the anniversary of the war in March - November 15 does not figure as an important date at all. Except, of course, just a week prior the French President Emmanuel Macron called NATO "brain dead" and questioned the alliance's ongoing usefulness.Though the video has surely been in production longer than a week, I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if its release was rushed to give NATO something to counter Macron's narrative. It might be a pack of lies, but that's beside the point; the audience for which it was intended will eagerly eat it up.