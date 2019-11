© Al Jazeera/KJN

"The United States on Monday effectively backed Israel's right to build Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank by abandoning its four-decade-old position that they were 'inconsistent with international law,' a stance that may make Israeli-Palestinian peace even more elusive."

"'The establishment of Israeli civilian settlements is not, per se, inconsistent with international law,' Pompeo told reporters at the State Department, reversing a formal legal position taken by the United States under Carter in 1978."

On Monday, November 18th, Reuters headlined "U.S. backs Israel on settlements, angering Palestinians and clouding peace process" and reported that:This article made clear that,and even Pompeo was offering no other reason than:One poll was recently taken of Americans on the matter. It was done by Scarborough Research , a joint venture by The Nielsen Company and Arbitron, and its sample size was unusually large for such a poll and employed rigorous sampling techniques. Thus, its findings should be considered to be close to the reality.Here is a summary of that poll's methodology and findings. [I add my explanations in brackets].from a nationally representative sample of Nielsen Scarborough's probability-based panel, originally recruited by mail and telephone using a random sample of adults provided by Survey Sampling International.As you may know, the United States has been acting as a mediator between the Israeli government and the Palestinian Authority, with the aim of reaching an agreement in the IsraeliPalestinian conflict. Whether or not these efforts succeed, there is a question about what kind of future for Israel and the Palestinians the U.S. should be supporting over the long term, and many analysts feel that time is running out for some options.Israel and a Palestinian state side by side. The Palestinian state would be established on the territories that Israel has occupied since 1967.[That's 24% ""; 48% ""; 31% ""; 36% "."]A single democratic state in which both Jews and Arabs are full and equal citizens, covering all of what is now Israel and the Palestinian Territories.Israel would annex the Palestinian territories, but keep a majority-Jewish state in the expanded territories by restricting citizenship rights of Palestinians.in 1967 and the Palestinians inhabiting them indefinitely....One of the issues of tension between the United States and Israel has been its construction of Israeli settlements in the territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 war. These settlements are considered illegal by most of the international community and have been opposed by every U.S. administration, both Republican and Democratic. The Israeli government has continued to build settlements. ...1. Do nothing:2. Verbally criticize:3. Economic sanctions:4. More serious action:That even includes only 38% of Republicans. 56% of Republicans want some type of at least criticism against Israel.]Consequently: Trump has now gone far out onto a far-right limb here in his policies toward the state of Israel and its dictatorship over Palestinians (the people who are the descendants of what were the vast majority of Israel's population until the ethnic cleansing that slaughtered and displaced them).