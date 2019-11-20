© RC



"The political need to provide a rapid response to the big socio-labour conflicts led those in charge of the Andalucían government to set up a flexible system - a system so flexible that it ended up doing away with the legally established control mechanisms."

Two former socialist presidents of the southern Spanish region of Andalucía have been found guilty of misconduct and misuse of public funds over their roles in a decade-long, €680m (£582m) fraud that led to one of the country's biggest corruption trials. Twenty-one former PSOE officials stood trial in Seville over their involvement in the so-called ERE case, the Spanish acronym for a workforce dismissal plan.in Andalucía oversaw a corrupt scheme in whichBetween 2001 and 2010, the fund received €855m from the Andalucían government. According to anti-corruption prosecutors,who was president of the regional government between 1990 and 2009 and chair of the PSOE from 2000 to 2012, was found guilty of misconduct andwho stepped down in 2013 as news of the scam emerged, was found guilty of misconduct and misuse of public funds,The verdicts will be acutely embarrassing for the Spanish Socialist Workers' party (PSOE) as its leader, Pedro Sánchez, the acting prime minister, struggles to form a government after winning another inconclusive election nine days ago. Sánchez's awkward predicament is exacerbated by the fact that thewhich was previously in government.In their sentencing remarks, the judges said:The sentencing will embarrass Sánchez, who said last year that the verdict in the Gürtel corruption case, which found that"seriously damaged the health of our democracy".Sánchez's rivals were quick to accuse the acting prime minister of failing to tackle corruption within his own party, although the scandal predates Sánchez's tenure as PSOE leader, which began in 2014."No regeneration, no progress, no dignity #YOUAREresponsibleSánchez," the PP tweeted.Albert Rivera, who stepped down as leader of the centre-right Citizens party after its disastrous performance in this month's election, said the PSOE had "stolen millions and millions of euros from the Spanish people". He added: "Are you going to resign, Mr Sánchez? Yes or no?"Santiago Abascal, the leader of the far-right Vox party, described the PSOE as "the most corrupt party in Europe".Pablo Iglesias, whose anti-austerity Unidas Podemos alliance has signed a preliminary agreement to enter into a coalition government with the PSOE, said the old two-party system had brought "corruption and arrogance". But he said Spain had changed and the opportunity had arisen to "defend social justice and guarantee the integrity of our institutions".Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, the PSOE's organisational secretary, José Luis Ábalos, said that the party had "absolute respect" for the court's verdict and had never attempted to hide the wrongdoing in the region.But Ábalos also pointed out thatHe said the verdict would help the PSOE draw a line under events "that the PP has tried to exploit for years by attempting to portray us as being as bad as them when it comes to corruption plots."