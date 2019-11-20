© UK PM Boris Johnson, Sky News



There's absolutely no evidence that I've ever seen of any Russian interference in UK democratic processes.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson saidand defended his decision not to publish a parliamentary report into the subject before the December 12 electionAsked Wednesday about his decision to wait until after the election to publish the controversial report, Johnson said he saw no reason to change the timeline for publication.Johnson's decision to shelve the 50-page report compiled by the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) sparked outrage from the opposition,Earlier this month, sources with "direct knowledge" of the report's contents told BuzzFeed that the committee found no evidence of Russian meddling and thatPrevious investigations by Facebook and by Oxford researchers also came up short in their efforts to uncover supposed Russian interference. Yet, that has not put stop to British political and media hysteria on the matter.Johnson adviser Dominic Cummings has even been cast under a suspicious light for the sin of having work in Russia for a stint in the 90s, with a whistleblower raising "concerns" over the relationships he cultivated there.Despite all of the Russia hysteria, however, Johnson said he saw "no reason whatever to change to timetable for publication [of the report] just because there was a general election going on."