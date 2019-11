© REUTERS/Loren Elliott

The US Constitution clearly says that the president creates foreign policy. Listening to the impeachment hearings, however, one might be tempted to think it's really the "interagency consensus" or National Security Council staff.With all due respect to Vice President Mike Pence's adviser Jennifer Williams, the real "star" of Tuesday's Schiff Show was Lieutenant Colonel - and don't you forget that! - Alexander Semyon Vindman, the "top Ukraine expert" on the NSC.Vindman emphasized his military service and immigrant background as a shield from criticism, and even admitted he wore his uniform in response to "attacks" on Twitter. His vast Ukraine expertise, he argued, qualified him to judge that US President Donald Trump asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into Ukraine's possible role in 2016 US election meddling, or former VP Joe Biden and his son's service on a corrupt Ukrainian company's board, was inappropriate."Under the Constitution, the President of the United States determines US foreign policy," is how the official State Department page describing the Secretary of State's duties puts it. Last anyone checked, and however many people apparently hate that fact and have vowed to resist it, that president is one Donald J. Trump - not Alexander S. Vindman.That ought to be the end of the story, at least until the American electorate has a chance to decide on the question again in less than a year. Yet here are Vindman, Williams, and last week's parade of bow-tied legacy bureaucrats arguing that no, Trump's shooting from the hip is improper, violates norms and practices, might hurt Ukraine, and just isn't done in Washington. Doesn't he realize who they are?Tempting as it may be to focus on the "gotcha" moments of Tuesday's hearing, from Vindman arguing that he was too busy to follow the chain of command after the July phone call (!) to the frantic efforts of House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-California) to shut down any possible mention of the "whistleblower" - the person whose complaint launched the entire process, but who clearly got the information from Vindman - that would be about as pointless as the hearing itself.Instead, what has emerged is a 2018 letter from Democrats demanding Ukraine aid the Mueller investigation, and an account When all is said and done, the entire word-thinking, mind-reading, dog-whistling construction being assembled in the House and the media resembles nothing more than 'Russiagate,' that debunked conspiracy theory Schiff himself spent years pushing with impunity.