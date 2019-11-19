© Annelies Verbeek/KJN



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced a U-turn in policy toward Israeli settlements in the West Bank,Pompeo said theThe US' top diplomat said the Trump administration will leave the status of the West Bank to Israelis and Palestinians to negotiate.Pompeo said the decision came asand was not intended to send any message, though the move is likely to anger the Palestinian side and human rights groups who have condemned the settlements and say they undermine peace efforts.The Trump administration has been a staunch ally of Netanyahu's government andIn 2017, Trump recognized the contested Jerusalem as Israel's capital and moved the US embassy there from Tel Aviv. Last year, Trump recognized Israel's 1981 seizure of Syria's Golan Heights as legitimate.Trump's critics have suggested he may beafter inconclusive elections in September. The PM is clinging to power with Israeli politics in deadlock after both he and centrist rival Benny Gantz failed to cobble together a coalition government.Reacting to Pompeo's announcement,In a tweet, Safadi said the"Jordan's position in condemning [the settlements] is unwavering," he wrote.saying through a spokesman that Pompeo's statement "totally contradicts" international law and called on other nations to "declare their opposition."shortly after Pompeo's comments, warning those traveling through Jerusalem, the West Bank, or Gaza to maintain "a high level of vigilance" and to take "appropriate steps to increase their security awareness in light of the current environment."The statement warned that individuals or groups opposed to the policy change may target US government facilities and US citizens.