A fast-track deal

The Catalan crisis

At that point, the repeat election of November 10 had given him a victory with 120 seats in the 350-strong lower house of parliament, but nowhere near enough for a governing majority.Instead of gaining strength as Sánchez had mistakenly anticipated, the PSOE lost three seats from the previous election of April 28. AndAnd so a deal that had seemed impossible for all of six months suddenly became a reality in a one-hour meeting at La Moncloa, the seat of government. On Tuesday Sánchez and Unidas Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias signed a preliminary agreement and embraced in front of the cameras.But the combination of PSOE and Unidas Podemosfrom the April election, representing 10 seats in Congress. In order to form a government, Sánchez and Iglesias, and almost certainly an abstention at the investiture vote by the separatist party Catalan Republican Left (ERC).Forming a government in the current scenario of political fragmentation will be harder than everThis could prove tricky after Sánchez adopted a tougher tone on Catalonia in the final days of campaigning in a bid to attract undecided voters in the political center.In fact, forming a government in the current scenario of political fragmentation will be harder than ever. If ERC refuses to abstain and suffered a crushing defeat on Sunday, continues to vote against Sánchez, the latter will fail to get himself returned to office, and Spain could be facing yet another repeat election.As he followed the vote count from his fourth-floor office at party headquarters on Ferraz street in Madrid, an exhausted Sánchez figured that he had to close a fast-track deal with Podemos' Pablo Iglesias.Iglesias had lobbied hard for such a coalition following the April election, but Sánchez had rejected his conditions. The Podemos leader had in turn spurned the PM's alternative offer of a few positions below the Cabinet level.But on Sunday night,. "A politician's best diet is to eat his own words," said former Spanish PM Mariano Rajoy a month ago, paraphrasing Winston Churchill and possibly anticipating what was about to unfold in Spain.As he contemplated the fiasco of the repeat election - the fourth in four years - Sánchez made a U-turn and decided to accept a coalition government with Unidas Podemos in which Pablo Iglesias would be one of his top deputies.The deal is not complete yet, but sources familiar with the negotiation said, giving Unidas Podemos one deputy PM position and three ministerial portfolios.Following the preliminary agreement by Sánchez and Iglesias, two top aides - Adriana Lastra for the PSOE and Irene Montero for Unidas Podemos - began working on the details of a set of guidelines for a four-year governing program.The issue of Catalonia , which had seemed like an insurmountable obstacle between both parties, was quickly resolved with a preliminary agreement that talks about finding "formulas for mutual understanding and common ground" and seeking solutions to the territorial crisis "within the bounds of the Constitution." Unidas Podemos had earlier defended the idea of a legal independence referendum for the region, which the PSOE rejected as unconstitutional.