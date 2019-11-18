© file photo



India has successfully carried out night-time test-firing of the 2,000 km range Agni-2 ballistic missile off the Odisha coast, according to government sources.Earlier last month, the Indian Air Force (IAF) had carried out successful firing of BrahMos surface-to-surface missiles from a mobile platform at Trak Island in Andaman Nicobar islands. The drill to check the IAF's capability to hit targets with "pin-point" accuracy close to 300 KM was conducted on October 23, the official sources said. The missile engaged the designated mock targets close to 300 KM away.The 2.5-tonne surface-to-surface missile has a range of around 300 km.Apart from raising its stock of attack missiles,The S-400 Triumph is known as Russia's most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile defence system.