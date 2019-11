© Reuters/Cynthia Karam



The country has been shaken by protests for weeks, already leading to the resignation of Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on 29 October.LBCI and al-Jadeed reported on Saturday. Earlier this week, Safadi, who had served as finance minister, agreed to be Lebanon's PM nominee , the local media reported.At the end of October, Prime Minister Saad Hariri had announced his resignation, amid the ongoing demonstrations that started in Lebanon on 17 October over the government's intent to raise taxes on online calls.