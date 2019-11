© Ariel Schalit



The Israel Defense Force (IDF) announced new airstrikes on Gaza early Friday morning, saying they were "attacking terrorist targets" in the territory."We are currently striking Islamic Jihad terror targets in Gaza," the IDF tweeted . "This comes after rockets were indiscriminately fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians today." In a previous tweet two hours prior, they noted two rockets fired into southern Israel from Gaza were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.Reports from inside the Gaza Strip saidOthers reported Explosions and the roar of IAF jet engines, as well as the whine of drone motors, were recorded by observers in the early morning hours.Gazan journalist Muhammad Smiry​ reported at least two injuries resulting from the attacks.with IDF reporting rocket fire from Gaza hours after that.