Now the bomb disposal teams are sweeping through each and every building, checking for any explosives or other 'surprizes' left for us here.

Russian military police and bomb disposal experts have taken control of an airfield in northern Aleppo province, which was abandoned in a hurry by withdrawing US forces. The operation to secure the base was captured on video."We went in, took the internal and external perimeter under guard. Set up stationary posts," a senior inspector of the military police told Zvezda, the TV channel of the Russian Defense Ministry.