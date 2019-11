© Global Look Press / Stefani Reynolds / CNP / AdMedia 12

Second, the Democrats are painfully aware that not one of their presidential pretenders stand a good chance of defeating Trump in 2020.

Here we go again. Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi have put the US government into a state of suspended animation as impeachment hearings against Trump go live. What insanity has gripped Washington, and, more importantly, why?On Wednesday, the sound of millions of TV remote controls clicking in unison echoed across the heartland as the top American diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor told the stony-faced gallery: "What I can do, um, for you here today is tell you what I heard from [dramatic pause] people."To add some gravy to this dry biscuit of a story, the White House on Friday released the very first phone call between Trump and Zelensky just hours after the latter was elected to office. Predictably, Twitter has lit up in a virtual game of Clue to find some hint of foul play on the part of the US president.Actually, it was not so much that the hearing was "boring" as it was profoundly pointless. TTherefore, there isn't much that can any 'witness' - even that of the whistleblower, whose identity the Democrats are suspiciously reluctant to reveal - hope to add to this body of evidence, aside from second-hand hearsay? Although there remains the possibility that the hearings will produce a magical 'gotcha' moment (the former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who was abruptly recalled by Trump in May, is scheduled to provide testimony on Friday), the first day of deliberations points to another waste of taxpayer dollars chasing phantoms.In fact, if the Democrats thought that their top contender, Joe Biden, had any realistic hope of crashing the Oval Office, they would never have opened impeachment hearings against Trump in the first place.The reason is because the public will now be treated to tantalizing details about Biden's son, Hunter, who reportedly profited handsomely through his affiliation with Burisma Holdings while his father was serving as vice president in the Obama administration. In 2016, during a meeting of the Council on Foreign Relations, Biden bragged openly that he forced Kiev to fire its prosecutor general in return for the release of $1 billion in US aid. If ever there was a 'quid pro quo' between US and Ukrainian officials, that was it. The incredible irony here is that Trump could actually be impeached for NOT investigating Joe Biden and his numerous murky dealings with Kiev.That fact should raise some eyebrows, yet it is rarely discussed by the mainstream media. How many people know that back in May, Trump appointed Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of the 'Russiagate' fiasco? Barr's appointment came just weeks after he told members of Congress he believed "spying did occur" against one of Trump's campaign aides. If these disturbing allegations are confirmed, some top US officials may find themselves in need of very good legal counsel as Washington becomes ground zero for yet another political trial no less momentous than the Watergate hearings. Barr told a press conference this week that the release of the report is "imminent."When all of the factors are taken into consideration - the upcoming presidential elections that the Democrats seem unlikely to win, together with the possibility of arrests in the upper echelons of the FBI, Justice Department and Democratic Party - it becomes more understandable as to why Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi pushed forward with yet another political show trial, and one that seems doomed to fail.As things now stand, the Democrats and Republicans are locked in a race against time to see who can appear less guilty in the eyes of the American people. And since the Democrats enjoy full support of the media, Trump's case against their political opponents must be absolutely rock solid. Whether the country can survive the fallout from this historic clash is another question, but I suspect we'll be getting an answer sooner rather than later.