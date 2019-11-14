© Al Jazeera



Erdoğan apparently thought he could sway these senators by forcing them to watch a clunky propaganda film.

by forcing them to watch a clunky propaganda film. The senators in the meeting took turns pushing back on Erdoğan, while Trump sat back and watched, intervening occasionally to play traffic cop.

intervening occasionally to play traffic cop. The meeting comes as Erdoğan is trying to avoid sanctions over the purchase of a Russian missile defense system.

After the film concluded, according to the source, Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Erdoğan: "Well, do you want me to go get the Kurds to make one about what you've done?"

Erdoğan got into a heated back-and-forth with Graham over Turkey's recent invasion of Syria, according to four sources familiar with the meeting. A source in the room said Erdoğan took exception to Graham using the word "invasion" and that Graham also rebutted Erdoğan when he claimed that Turkey had fought ISIS.

Turkish officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

In a phone interview last night, Graham confirmed he clashed with Erdoğan in the Oval. "The Turkish narrative that they have done more to destroy ISIS, I rejected forcefully, and I let Turkey know that 10,000 SDF fighters, mostly Kurds, suffered, died or injured, in the fight against ISIS, and America will not forget that and will not abandon them."

Sen. Ted Cruz said in a statement that he "made clear to President Erdoğan that so long as Turkey continues to procure or deploy the S-400 air defense system from Russia, the U.S. will not sell F-35 fighter jets to Turkey." All the senators in the room, including Joni Ernst and Senate Foreign Relations Chair Jim Risch, were unified on the S-400 point.

Sen. Rick Scott pressed Erdoğan on "why Turkey should enjoy the protections of NATO when they're cozying up to Russia," according to another source familiar with the meeting.

