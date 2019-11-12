© Sputnik



Our people want to honor the memory of their ancestors and uphold the legacy of the Great Patriotic War, but doing this through visual means, while avoiding any Nazi symbols, is almost impossible.

The swastika and other symbols of the Third Reich can be used, but only if it's done to condemn Nazism, the State Duma ruled.There was an outright ban on Nazi symbols in Russia due to them offending the memory of the grave losses suffered by the country during the Great Patriotic War against the German invaders in 1941-45.But the amendments to the relevant law, which MPs passed in the second reading on Tuesday, allow for the restrictions to be lifted in cases when those symbols are used "to form a negative attitude towards the ideology of Nazism." This includes art, science, education and all other areas.The changes were needed to correct "an absurd situation," one of the deputies behind the initiative, Elena Yampolskaya, explained.Yampolskaya wondered how the authors of the previous legislation could forget about the World War II movies from the "golden portfolio" of Soviet cinema; patriotic posters from that period, which may, for example, show "a Soviet soldier smashing the swastika - a Nazi symbol - with his foot," historic photos, videos and other materials.she added.Last year, the implementation ofAmong them, was a man, who posted the photo of the iconic moment. He said he found the picture in a school book,, with the ruling facing a public backlash.A collector, who was trying to sell Nazi insignia, was also fined as the image of a swastika wasn't blurred on the photo of the item he uploaded online. The symbol should've been also covered during the actual face-to-face transaction, the judge ruled.