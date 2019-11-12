© AFP / ISABEL INFANTES

If you believe the daily reports, Britain's ongoing election campaign is facing more interference than an old analogue television during a rainstorm, and amazingly, it's not just Russians being accused of being behind it.A sense of old world grandeur is easily inflated by convincing yourself that you're so important that the whole world wants to swing your election.Representing the old US of A this morning on the BBC was one Hillary Rodham Clinton. I know she isn't an official representative of Washington, but I'm not sure she does, so her input is significant, especially as the old glutton for punishment has been hinting she might take another tilt at the White House.But first to those Indians. It's been recently reported that a UK support group for the BJP, India's ruling Hindu nationalist party, has been campaigning for the Conservative party in 48 marginal seats. It's also claimed that Whatsapp messages have been sent to Hindus in Britain suggesting they shouldn't vote for "anti-India" Labour.The Guardian went to speak to a community of Hindus, the majority of which rejected the idea that they would let outside forces influence their vote. One Labour MP has been quoted as saying Hindus would never be swayed by this kind of outside interference.It would be remiss not to finish with the latest allegation against Russia, and here it is. No sooner had the Labour party announced that it had suffered a cyber attack on its online operations than those trusty old unnamed sources were wheeled out in the media to throw accusations in Moscow's direction.This will be confusing to a lot of people who were under the impression that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was a fully paid up Russian stooge, which would make his party a strange target for Moscow. Still, the strangeness of an accusation doesn't usually much matter in these circumstances.