Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will take part in the launching ceremony of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, set to be held next month.While the leaders will not be physically present at the event, they will join via a teleconference, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told media on Monday. The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed the official ceremony will happen when the pipeline becomes operational in December."The Sino-Russian eastern route was agreed by the leaders of the two states. This is an important strategic project in the field of energy cooperation, and it is very important for both countries," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at the daily news conference.At the end of October, Gazprom finished filling gas into the Power of Siberia pipeline, making the linear part of the project fully ready to start exports to China.