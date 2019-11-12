© Steve Finn



© INS News Agency



Nigel Farage believes his car was tampered with and he could have been the victim of an assassination attempt after a high speed crash on a motorway.The Ukip leader's car left the road after one of the wheels on his Volvo came loose as he was driving back to Kent from Brussels, according to the Mail on Sunday.The police told him that the nuts on all his wheels had been deliberately unscrewed."The mechanics were absolutely certain of [foul play] but I have decided to take no further action." Nigel Farage"It was the middle of bloody nowhere, and I was caught in a very bad position," he told the paper."There was a huge section of roadworks with cars going back and forth on the same side of the carriageway. I suddenly realised I was losing steering but there was no hard shoulder to pull on to. I slowed down, put the hazards on and then one of the wheels came off. I jumped over the wall as quickly as I bloody well could to get away from lorries and everything."The incident happened in Dunkirk in October."The French police looked at it and said that sometimes nuts on one wheel can come a bit loose -he added.He says he does not know who could have been responsible but has previously received death threats.Mr Farage said he is not going to pursue the matter.He added: "The French police and mechanics looked at it but I have made no formal report in this country. The mechanics were absolutely certain of [foul play] but I have decided to take no further action."