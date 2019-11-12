farage car crash
© Steve Finn
Nigel Farage fears he was victim of assassination attempt after motorway crash Ukip leader fears someone tampered with his car causing him to crash on a motorway Nigel Farage arrives at his Biggin Hill home after police confirmed his car had been sabotaged
Nigel Farage believes his car was tampered with and he could have been the victim of an assassination attempt after a high speed crash on a motorway.

The Ukip leader's car left the road after one of the wheels on his Volvo came loose as he was driving back to Kent from Brussels, according to the Mail on Sunday.

The police told him that the nuts on all his wheels had been deliberately unscrewed.

"The mechanics were absolutely certain of [foul play] but I have decided to take no further action." Nigel Farage

"It was the middle of bloody nowhere, and I was caught in a very bad position," he told the paper.

"There was a huge section of roadworks with cars going back and forth on the same side of the carriageway. I suddenly realised I was losing steering but there was no hard shoulder to pull on to. I slowed down, put the hazards on and then one of the wheels came off. I jumped over the wall as quickly as I bloody well could to get away from lorries and everything."

The incident happened in Dunkirk in October.

"The French police looked at it and said that sometimes nuts on one wheel can come a bit loose - but not on all four," he added.

He says he does not know who could have been responsible but has previously received death threats.
farage plane crash
© INS News Agency
Injured: Mr Farage narrowly escaped death after his plane crashed to the ground in Northamptonshire in 2010
Mr Farage said he is not going to pursue the matter.

He added: "The French police and mechanics looked at it but I have made no formal report in this country. The mechanics were absolutely certain of [foul play] but I have decided to take no further action."