© Henry Nicholls / Reuters



The father of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange said his son is on course for a bitter end in prison for shedding light on American war crimes, as he faces looming extradition to the US.John Shipton said on Friday that he visited Assange in prison in the UK this week and was horrified by how poorly his son is being treated behind bars."Julian may die in jail over a nine-year persecution for revealing the truth of war crimes. It is beyond obscene.""This is not the bitter disappointment of a father, this is simply fact," he said, as cited by the Daily Mail.Assange's supporters claim that his health has severely deteriorated as he spent nearly seven years confined inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London out of fear of being extradited to the US - until the South American country revoked his asylum status in April.Assange's mother, Christine, blasted his conditions in custody, saying that her son is beingThe US officials, meanwhile, rejected Melzer's findings and insisted that Assange will be guaranteed a fair trial if he is extradited. British Home Secretary Sajid Javid approved the extradition of Assange in June but said the final decision is up to the court. The hearing on the matter is scheduled for February.